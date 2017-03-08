Is Jack Eichel having a better season than Connor McDavid?

Jack Eichel had two goals and an assist Tuesday in the Buffalo Sabres' loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Eichel extended his point streak to 11 games, which is the longest by a Sabres player since Tim Connolly had a 16-game streak in 2009-10. It's tied for the second-longest in the NHL this season behind Wild center Mikael Granlund’s 12-game streak from Jan. 12 to Feb. 4.

ESPN Stats & Info

Eichel sustained a high ankle sprain Oct. 12, the day before the Sabres' regular-season opener. He didn't make his season debut until Nov. 29. But guess what?

Since that date, Eichel has more goals and the same number of points as Connor McDavid, the player Eichel was selected immediately behind at the top of the 2015 NHL entry draft. Eichel also leads the league in shots (188) since that date.