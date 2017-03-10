Just as in 2005, Beilein's team dealing with travel issues just fine

The Michigan Wolverines posted a 20-point win over Illinois on Thursday in their first game of the Big Ten tournament after suffering through a significant travel delay caused by a scary runway-takeoff incident Wednesday. The Wolverines did not arrive for the game until Thursday morning.

Michigan coach John Beilein has dealt with travel issues before during a conference tournament. In 2005, when Beilein coached West Virginia, the Mountaineers were caught traveling during a winter storm in the Northeast.

In 2005: West Virginia’s plane was forced to land in Scranton, Pennsylvania, instead of New York. The Mountaineers took a bus from there and did not arrive at their hotel until about 2 a.m. -- ahead of a noon start against Providence in West Virginia’s Big East tournament opener.

This year: Michigan's plane attempted to take off Wednesday on its way to Washington, when high winds resulted in the takeoff being aborted and the plane sliding off the runway. The team instead took a Thursday flight and arrived at the arena a couple of hours before its Big Ten tournament opener, also a noon start.

March 9, 2005: The Mountaineers, seeded eighth in the tournament, won by 23 over ninth-seeded Providence. The win set up a game against the tournament’s top seed, Boston College.

March 9, 2017: The Wolverines, seeded eighth in the tournament, won by 20 over ninth-seeded Illinois. The win set up a game against the tournament’s top seed, Purdue.

This @umichbball is looking like 1 resilient bunch of kids! They've gone thru a plane crash and KO'd the #1 seed in the B1G tournament. — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) March 10, 2017

March 10, 2005: West Virginia upset Boston College.

March 10, 2017: Michigan upset Purdue, as Michigan alumnus Desmond Howard noted in a tweet.

March 11, 2005: West Virginia defeated the No. 4 seed (Villanova) in the semifinals.

March 11, 2017: Michigan will face the No. 4 seed (Minnesota) in the semifinals.