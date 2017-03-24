Busts, suspensions and few stars: Revisiting wild first round of 2013 NFL draft

When EJ Manuel agreed to a contract with the Oakland Raiders last week, it marked the 10th player chosen with a first-round pick from the 2013 NFL draft to change teams since the start of free agency March 9. In fact, nine of the first 17 picks of the 2013 draft have changed teams or have been cut by their original team.

Out of those top 17 picks, the players have made a combined two Pro Bowls: Ezekiel Ansah (one) and Sheldon Richardson (one). None of the first 17 picks in that draft have been named first-team All-Pro.

The only players from that draft to make first-team All-Pro were taken near the end of the first round: Cordarrelle Patterson (two times) went 29th to the Minnesota Vikings and Travis Frederick went 31st to the Dallas Cowboys. Patterson just recently signed with the Raiders.

This group has endured off-field issues as well. There are five first-rounders from the 2013 draft who have been suspended by the NFL for at least one game. Two of the top five picks and three of the top 13 have been suspended multiple times.

There were a few other oddities about this round.

- Three offensive linemen went in the first four picks, the second time in the common draft era that has happened (the other was 1968).

- The first (and only) quarterback came off the board at pick No. 16 (Manuel). It was the fourth time in the past 25 years a quarterback didn't go in the top 10 of the draft.

- No running backs were selected in the first round.

- Out of the four pass-catchers who were selected, three have fewer than 1,700 receiving yards in their careers.

Let's take a look at the full first round:

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Eric Fisher, OT

Fisher remains with the Chiefs. He signed a four-year extension in July 2016.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

Luke Joeckel, OT

Joeckel switched to guard in 2016 and was limited to four games because of a knee injury. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

3. Miami Dolphins

Dion Jordan, DE

Jordan was suspended for six games during the 2014 season, was suspended for the entire 2015 season and did not play in 2016.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Lane Johnson, OT

Johnson signed an extension with the Eagles but was suspended for four games in 2014 and 10 games in 2016 (PEDs).

5. Detroit Lions

Ezekiel Ansah, DE

Ansah set a career high with 14.5 sacks in 2015 but managed just 2.0 sacks in 2016.

6. Cleveland Browns

Barkevious Mingo, DE

Mingo was traded by the Browns to the New England Patriots in August 2016. He has since signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

7. Arizona Cardinals

Jonathan Cooper, G

In the past year, Cooper has been traded from the Cardinals to the Patriots, cut by New England and then the Browns and then signed by the Cowboys this offseason.

Tavon Austin was second on the Rams in receptions in 2016 but led the team in drops. Keith Birmingham/Zuma Press/Icon Sportswire

8. St. Louis Rams

Tavon Austin, WR

Austin has accumulated 1,642 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns in his NFL career.

9. New York Jets

Dee Milliner, CB

Milliner had zero interceptions in the 2014 and 2015 seasons, was cut by the Jets in September 2016 and did not play at all in the 2016 season.

10. Tennessee Titans

Chance Warmack, G

Warmack was limited to two starts in 2016, as he was placed on injured reserve with a torn tendon in his finger. He signed with the Eagles this offseason.

11. San Diego Chargers

D.J. Fluker, OT

Fluker was cut by the Chargers on March 7 and signed with the Giants on March 12.

12. Oakland Raiders

D.J. Hayden, CB

Hayden has not had more than one interception in any of his four NFL seasons. He signed with the Lions this offseason.

13. New York Jets

Sheldon Richardson, DT

Richardson recorded 1.5 sacks in 2016; he was suspended for four games in 2015 and one game in 2016.

14. Carolina Panthers

Star Lotulelei, DT

Lotulelei remains with the Panthers and had a career-high 4.0 sacks in 2016.

15. New Orleans Saints

Kenny Vaccaro, S

Vaccaro was suspended four games for a PED violation in 2016.

16. Buffalo Bills

EJ Manuel, QB

Manuel is 6-11 in his career as a starter; he ranks 47th out of 48 in Total QBR since 2013 (minimum 500 action plays). Manuel signed with the Raiders this offseason.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jarvis Jones, OLB

Jones has started 10 or more games in a season once in his NFL career (started nine games in 2016). Jones signed with the Cardinals this offseason.

18. San Francisco 49ers

Eric Reid, S

After recording four interceptions in his rookie season, Reid has recorded four interceptions in his past three seasons combined.

19. New York Giants

Justin Pugh, OT

Pugh started all 16 games as a rookie, missed two games each of the next two years and missed five games last season (knee).

20. Chicago Bears

Kyle Long, G

Long missed one game in his first three seasons but missed eight in an injury-plagued 2016 (strained triceps, then on injured reserve with an ankle injury).

Tyler Eifert caught five touchdown passes in eight games last season, but he didn't play in the other eight games. AP Photo/Gary Landers

21. Cincinnati Bengals

Tyler Eifert, TE

Eifert had 13 receiving touchdowns in 13 games in 2015 but had five touchdowns in eight games in 2016.

22. Atlanta Falcons

Desmond Trufant, CB

Trufant was limited to nine games in 2016 after starting every game in his first three seasons.

23. Minnesota Vikings

Sharrif Floyd, DT

Floyd played in the season opener last season before missing the rest of the year because of a knee injury.

24. Indianapolis Colts

Bjoern Werner, DE

Werner was cut by both the Colts and the Jaguars between March and August 2016.

25. Minnesota Vikings

Xavier Rhodes, CB

Rhodes had five interceptions in 2016 after recording two in his first three seasons combined. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2016.

26. Green Bay Packers

Datone Jones, DE

Jones has made seven starts in his NFL career. He joined the division-rival Vikings this offseason.

27. Houston Texans

DeAndre Hopkins, WR

Hopkins had 954 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns in 2016. He had 1,521 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns in 2015.

28. Denver Broncos

Sylvester Williams, DT

Williams started all 16 games in 2016, achieving that distinction for the first time in his career. He signed with the Titans this offseason.

29. Minnesota Vikings

Cordarrelle Patterson, WR

Patterson has 1,649 career scrimmage yards and five career return touchdowns. He signed with the Raiders this offseason.

30. St. Louis Rams

Alec Ogletree, ILB

Ogletree led the Rams with 136 tackles in 2016.

31. Dallas Cowboys

Travis Frederick, C

Frederick has started every game in his four-year career.

32. Baltimore Ravens

Matt Elam, S

Elam was suspended for one game in 2015 and did not start a game in 2016.