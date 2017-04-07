Many encouraging signs for Marcus Stroman post-World Baseball Classic

This wasn’t quite World Baseball Classic MVP Marcus Stroman, but the decent version of Stroman was pretty good for the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night. It was a solid beginning for a pitcher whose ERA was in the mid-4s and low-5s for much of 2016.

The positive signs for Stroman, who allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings, included:

His sinker netted three ground ball double plays, allowing him to escape trouble throughout the night. Stroman went with a fastball or sinker on 73 percent of his pitches, his second-highest rate of usage in a regular-season start. Stroman looked like himself in that he had a 65 percent ground ball rate. The Rays were 2-for-10 with those three double plays when he induced a ground ball.

When he needed to catch the Rays off guard, he did. He threw only 16 breaking pitches, but they got him four outs and yielded no baserunners. And though he worked outside a lot (nearly three-quarters of his pitches were outer-half or off the corner), when he came inside, it worked. Rays hitters were 0-for-4 with three strikeouts (and one walk) when an at-bat ended with an inside pitch.

Looking ahead

That Stroman was good on the road was notable. He entered the day with a 4.44 career ERA on the road, though he has a 2.62 ERA at Tropicana Field.

Stroman will get the Blue Jays' home opener against the Brewers next Tuesday. He struggled at home last season, pitching to a 4.59 ERA, so that may be the next hurdle for him on the way to getting back to what he was a couple of seasons ago.