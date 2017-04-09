The Phillies' 12-run first inning was unique

The Philadelphia Phillies set a franchise record Saturday with 12 runs in the first inning during their 17-3 win over the Washington Nationals.

The Nationals started Jeremy Guthrie, who turned 38 years old Saturday. Guthrie was left in the game long enough to give up 10 runs, but not long enough to finish the inning. The Elias Sports Bureau notes that Guthrie was the fifth starting pitcher since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893 to allow 10 runs and not get out of the first inning.

ESPN Stats & Info

The Phillies came to the plate 16 times in the first inning. All but one of those plate appearances resulted in either a runner on base or a run driven in (two of the outs in the inning were on sacrifice flies).

The Phillies’ top six hitters combined to go 9-for-9 with four extra-base hits, two walks, 10 runs and 11 RBIs in the first inning.

The Phillies' 17 runs were the most they have scored against the Nationals since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005 and their most in any game since they scored 22 against the Reds on July 6, 2009.

Philadelphia had scored a total of 14 runs in its first four games this season.

For some perspective on the Nationals’ 12 runs allowed in the first inning: The Twins and Orioles have each allowed 12 runs the entire season and have a combined record of 8-1.