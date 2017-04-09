Historic Turnaround for Matthews and Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs have clinched a playoff spot Saturday night after beating the Penguins 5-3. It’s been quite a turnaround for a team that had the fewest points in the league last year.

CASHING THEIR LOTTERY TICKETS

Maple Leafs Rookies 70 Games Played This Season Age Auston Matthews 81 19 Nikita Zaitsev 81 25 Connor Brown 81 23 Zach Hyman 81 24 William Nylander 80 20 Mitch Marner 76 19

In the "salary cap" era of the NHL (since 2005-06), there's been only one team to go from having the worst record in the NHL to making the playoffs the next year -- the Flyers in 2007-08.

They have made the turnaround even while playing the “kids”. The Leafs have dressed seven rookies who have played at least 50 games this season and six who played at least 70 games. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Maple Leafs are the only team in NHL history to have six rookies each play at least 70 games. Elias research also says that three other teams had seven-plus rookies that played at least 50 games in a season - the 1967-68 Penguins in their first NHL season, the 1967-68 Kings, also in their first NHL season and the only one of these teams to reach the postseason, and the 1981-82 Capitals.

Elias research also says the Maple Leafs are the second team in NHL history with three rookie 60-point scorers (Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander). The other was the 1980-81 Quebec Nordiques with Peter Stastny (109), Anton Stastny (85) and Dale Hunter (63). That Nordiques’ team made the playoffs, but lost in a best-of-5 Preliminary Round series to the Flyers.

Most Goals by Rookie No. 1 Overall Picks Season Alex Ovechkin 52 2005-06 Dale Hawerchuk 45 1981-82 Mario Lemieux 43 1983-84 Eric Lindros 41 1992-93 Auston Matthews 40 2016-17

MATTHEWS MAGIC

Auston Matthews became the fifth top overall pick to score at least 40 goals as a rookie after his goal on Saturday. He already has set the mark for the most goals by an American-born rookie, breaking Jimmy Carson's record of 37 set in 1986-87. The only one to do it for a playoff team was Dale Hawerchuk, who scored 45 in 1981-82.

Matthews also is just the 15th rookie in NHL history to reach 40 goals. But those players did not enjoy much playoff success. Consider that: