Sergio Garcia finally wins a major

The wait is finally over for Sergio Garcia.

In his 19th career start at The Masters, Garcia was able to defeat Justin Rose in a playoff to secure his first career win in a major. Previously in his career, Garcia had finished in the top 10 in a major 22 times, with his best finish as second place (four times).

ESPN Stats & Information

Garcia became the fifth international player to win the Masters via playoff and the first since Adam Scott in 2013. New winners have been a trend in playoffs in recent majors, as six of the past eight majors that have gone to a playoff have been won by a first-time major winner.

Garcia played consistently well throughout the weekend, playing under par in all four rounds of the event. He became the first Masters champion to play all four rounds under par since Tiger Woods in 1997 (10th overall).

Ending droughts

Garcia is the latest individual to be involved in ending a lengthy championship drought. Garcia earned his first victory in a major in his 19th career Masters appearance, the most appearances needed for a first victory in Masters history.

Across sports, ending lengthy droughts has been a theme. In November, the Cubs won their first World Series title since 1908. In June, the Cavaliers won their first NBA Finals ever. Back in January, the Clemson Tigers won their first national championship since 1981.

Garcia first appeared in a major in 1996 at The Open Championship.

How he won

Garcia's victory was the product of strong performance across the board. He hit 80 percent of fairways (45-of-56), second most in the field (Soren Kjeldsen had 82 percent) along with 75 percent of his greens in regulation, tied for the second most in the field with Justin Rose (only Paul Casey had more at 78 percent).

He was five-of-six on sand saves (83 percent), the best of anyone with at least five attempts and made eight birdies on par-4s, with only Martin Kaymer (nine) and Jason Dufner (10) having more. He was one of two players to make the cut and only three-putt once all week (William McGirt).