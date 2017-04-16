John Wall leads Wizards to playoff win

The Washington Wizards, led by All-Star John Wall, defeated the Atlanta Hawks 114-107 on Sunday in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Washington hosted its first Game 1 in the playoffs since the 1979 NBA Finals, when the franchise was known as the Washington Bullets.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Wall became the third player in Wizards history to record 30 points and 10 assists in the playoffs, joining Gilbert Arenas and Archie Clark. Wall scored 32 points, his playoff career-high.

Wall helped create (scored or assisted on) 62 of the Wizards' 114 points. He has scored or assisted on at least 50 points four times in his playoff career, and the Wizards have won all four games.

Along with Wall's production, all Wizards starters combined to score 99 points. That's the second-most by Wizards starters in a playoff game over the past 20 seasons.

The Wizards turned it on in the second half, scoring 24 more points and shooting 57 percent from the field after shooting just 33 percent in the first half.

With the Wizards up 1-0 in the series, BPI gives them a 77 percent chance to win the series. Coincidentally, teams in NBA history to win Game 1 of a best-of-seven series have gone on to win 77 percent of the time.