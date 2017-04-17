Strong regular seasons haven't translated to playoff success: Early playoff storylines

After Monday, we will be three games into each series in the Stanley Cup playoffs. ESPN Stats & Information takes a look at the some of the early storylines.

Blackhawks in uncharted territory

The Chicago Blackhawks, the top seed in the Western Conference, lost the first two games against the Nashville Predators, 1-0 and 5-0. Elias Sports Bureau research shows they are the 13th team in NHL postseason history to get shut out in the first two games of a best-of-seven series. None of the previous 12 won the series.

Back-to-back shutout losses at the start of a playoff series had happened to the Blackhawks only once before -- in 1935, when they fell to Montreal Maroons.

Two teams have been shut out in three successive games at the start of a best-of-seven series: the 2003 Minnesota Wild and 1945 Detroit Red Wings. The Wild were swept in the conference final in 2003, and the Red Wings lost the Stanley Cup finals in seven games in 1945, Elias notes.

Wild and Blue Jackets on verge of getting swept

The Wild (106 points) and Blue Jackets (108 points) are both down 3-0 in their respective series. Since all series went to the best-of-seven format in 1986-87, seven 100-point teams have been swept in the opening round of the playoffs.

ESPN Stats & Information

There were no sweeps in any round of the 2016 Stanley Cup playoffs and two in 2015 (the Ducks over the Jets in the first round and the Blackhawks over the Wild in the second round).

Rangers can't win at Madison Square Garden

Home-ice futility Most consecutive home playoff losses - NHL history From Canucks 7 2011-15 Islanders 7 2003-13 Senators 7 2007-12 Canucks 7 1996-2003 Bruins 7 1994-96 Blackhawks 7 1975-79 Maple Leafs 7 1952-56 Source: Elias Sports Bureau

The New York Rangers have lost a franchise-record six consecutive home playoff games, getting outscored 21-4 in the process. Their last home playoff win came in Game 1 of the 2015 Eastern Conference finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning (May 16, 2015).

The Rangers have scored two goals or fewer in nine consecutive home playoff games.

The Rangers’ streak is the longest such active streak. Closest to them are the Wild and the Jets, with four consecutive home playoff losses each (source: Elias Sports Bureau).

Bonus hockey

Of the 20 games played in the first round through Sunday, seven have gone to overtime. Last season, there were seven overtime games in the entire first round.