          The Grizzlies can't stop Kawhi Leonard

          Kawhi emphatically puts Marc Gasol on a poster (0:20)

          Kawhi Leonard flies to the basket and rises up to throw down a massive one-handed dunk over Marc Gasol. (0:20)

          1:43 AM ET
          • ESPN Stats & Information

          Kawhi Leonard has had a lot of big games for the San Antonio Spurs, but this was among the best of the best. He’s basically been unstoppable in this series.

          Leonard finished Game 2 with a playoff career-high 37 points and 11 rebounds, the first Spurs player to have at least 35 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game since Tim Duncan against the Suns in 2008. He’s the first Spurs player to start a postseason with consecutive 30-point games since Terry Cummings in 1992.

          Who on the Grizzlies can stop Leonard? Four Grizzlies have guarded him on at least five of his plays this series – Vince Carter, James Ennis, Marc Gasol and Wayne Selden. Leonard is a combined 17-of-19 against them, with 21 of his 28 free throw attempts coming from against that quartet.

          Leonard went 19-of-19 from the free throw line in Game 2, the first player with that many makes and no misses since Dirk Nowitzki’s 24-of-24 game in 2011. Leonard is 28-of-28 from the line for the series.

          Leonard is 10-of-10 on mid-range shots this series. He's also 9-of-13 in the paint, so combined he's 19-of-23 on 2-point shots against the Grizzlies (1-of-5 from 3-point).

          If you add in his free throws, Leonard has made 47-of-51 of his shots (field goals and free throws) from inside the arc this series.

