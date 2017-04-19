Severino makes Yankees history in defeat

Luis Severino had one of the best starts of his career on Tuesday, despite taking the loss against the White Sox. He pitched a career-high eight innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks, but two home runs and lack of run support cost him a chance at a victory.

Historic start for Severino

At 23 years old, Severino became the youngest pitcher in Yankees history with 10 strikeouts and no walks, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He’s the first Yankees pitcher of any age to throw at least eight innings in such a start since Hall of Famer Randy Johnson did it in 2005.

It’s rare for a pitcher to take the loss in a game with double-digit strikeouts and no walks. The only other Yankees pitchers in the live ball era to take a loss in such a start are Mike Mussina (2002), Roger Clemens (2000), David Wells (1998) and Ron Guidry (1978, 1982).

Inside the numbers

Six of Severino's strikeouts came with his slider, giving him 19 strikeouts with that pitch this season. He had 29 strikeouts all season with his slider last season (in 22 games).

The White Sox swung at 54 percent of his sliders, and they whiffed often. Severino's 23.1 percent swinging strike rate with that pitch was the best in any start in his career.

His fastball was also the sharpest it had been all season. Opponents went 1-for-12 on plate appearances ending on his fastball. In his first two starts, opposing hitters were 10-for-24 against his fastball.

Nearly half of Severino's fastballs were located in the upper half of the strike zone (49%). Opponents were 0-for-8 in plate appearances that finished on pitches in that area of the zone.