          Tracking every trade in the 2017 NFL draft

          Roger Goodell's trips to the podium will be covered here. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
          10:14 PM ET
          • ESPN Stats & Information

          A full look at the trades made during the 2017 NFL draft, listed by team.

          “”

          Buffalo Bills

          • Traded their first-round No. 10 overall pick to the Chiefs for their first-round No. 27 overall pick, third-round No. 91 overall pick and a 2018 first-round pick.

          Chicago Bears

          • Traded their first-round No. 3 overall pick, third-round No. 67 overall pick, fourth-round No. 111 overall pick and a 2018 third-round pick to the 49ers for their No. 2 overall pick (drafted Mitch Trubisky).

          Cleveland Browns

          • Traded their first-round No. 12 overall pick to the Texans for their first-round No. 25 pick and a 2018 first-round pick.

          Houston Texans

          • Traded their first-round No. 25 overall pick and a 2018 first-round pick to the Browns for their first-round No. 12 overall pick (drafted Deshaun Watson).

          Kansas City Chiefs

          • Traded their first-round No. 27 overall pick, third-round No. 91 overall pick and a 2018 first-round pick to the Bills for their first-round No. 10 overall pick (drafted Patrick Mahomes II).

          San Francisco 49ers

          • Traded their first-round No. 2 overall pick to the Bears for their No. 3 overall pick (drafted Solomon Thomas), third-round No. 67 overall pick, fourth-round No. 111 overall pick and a 2018 third-round pick.

