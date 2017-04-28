Tracking every trade in the 2017 NFL draft

A full look at the trades made during the 2017 NFL draft, listed by team.
Traded their first-round No. 10 overall pick to the Chiefs for their first-round No. 27 overall pick, third-round No. 91 overall pick and a 2018 first-round pick.
Traded their first-round No. 3 overall pick, third-round No. 67 overall pick, fourth-round No. 111 overall pick and a 2018 third-round pick to the 49ers for their No. 2 overall pick (drafted Mitch Trubisky).
Traded their first-round No. 12 overall pick to the Texans for their first-round No. 25 pick and a 2018 first-round pick.
Traded their first-round No. 25 overall pick and a 2018 first-round pick to the Browns for their first-round No. 12 overall pick (drafted Deshaun Watson).
Traded their first-round No. 27 overall pick, third-round No. 91 overall pick and a 2018 first-round pick to the Bills for their first-round No. 10 overall pick (drafted Patrick Mahomes II).
Traded their first-round No. 2 overall pick to the Bears for their No. 3 overall pick (drafted Solomon Thomas), third-round No. 67 overall pick, fourth-round No. 111 overall pick and a 2018 third-round pick.