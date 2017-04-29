Best way to come back from long odds? Hit the ball a long way

How do you overcome an eight-run deficit?

Just hit the ball out of the ballpark over and over and over again.

That’s what the New York Yankees did to the Baltimore Orioles in rallying from 9-1 down in the bottom of the sixth inning. They hit four home runs in a five-inning span, turning that deficit into a 14-11 win.

And 9-1 became notable for another reason: It’s the Yankees current record at home. The Elias Sports Bureau notes that it’s the first time they’ve started 9-1 at home since the World Series-winning 1999 season.

Here’s a look at the home runs in sequence.

All rise for the Judge

Home Run Averages This Season Judge Rest

of MLB Avg. Dist (feet) 415.6 398.6 Avg speed off bat 106.6 103.8 *Through Judge's 6th-inning HR

Yankees rookie Aaron Judge continued his powerful start to the season with his first career multi-homer game. The second of those cut the Orioles’ lead from 9-2 to 9-4.

Judge’s nine home runs are the most in April by a player age 25 or younger in Yankees history.

The Yankees are 8-0 when Judge homers this season.

ESPN Stats & Information

Ellsbury buries one

Jacoby Ellsbury's 100th career home run was a memorable one, his first career grand slam.

Is it unusual for a players' first slam to come on a round number home run? Very much so.

Elias notes that Ellsbury is the second player in major league history whose first career grand slam came on a century milestone home run (100, 200, etc). The other was Bryce Harper, who hit his first grand slam for his 100th career home run on April 14, 2016 against the Braves.

Castro hangs a star on that one

Second baseman Starlin Castro tied the game with a ninth-inning home run against Brad Brach. This marked the third time that Castro hit a game-tying or go-ahead home run in the ninth inning or later. The other two came against the Mets in 2014 and the Rockies in 2016.

A happy Holliday

Matt Holliday doesn’t hit walk-off home runs often, which is unusual for someone with as many home runs as he has. But on this date, he’d play the heros role, hitting his third career walk-off home run, his first since hitting one for the Cardinals against the Cubs in 2009.

Like their chances?

Entering Friday, teams were 1-317 when trailing by at least eight runs in a game over the last two seasons. The lone win was by the Mariners against the Padres last June.

Win probability calculations gave the Yankees a one percent chance to win entering the bottom of the sixth inning.

But these are the Yankees, the masters of such comebacks. Elias research shows that they have four rallies from at least eight runs down to win since the start of the 2005 season. No other team has more than two in that span.