Joshua keeps knockdown streak going

Anthony Joshua was knocked down for the first time in his professional career but maintained his perfect knockout percentage in defeating Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday in London.

Stats & Info recaps the fight, in which Joshua retained the IBF heavyweight title and won the vacant WBA heavyweight title.

Joshua wins by knockout again

Joshua vs Klitschko Joshua Klitschko Landed 107 94 Thrown 355 257 Connect pct. 30% 37%

Joshua, 27, from the United Kingdom, has 19 knockouts in as many fights. He is the only current world champion with a 100 percent knockout rate.

Joshua outlanded Klitschko 107-94, according to CompuBox, including 69-44 in power punches.

Still, Joshua took punishment. He was knocked down in the sixth round -- for the first time in his career.

Joshua fought 11 rounds Saturday and had 94 punches landed on him. His previous three fights were a combined 12 rounds -- and he had 47 punches landed on him, according to CompuBox.

Klitschko, 41, from Ukraine, was knocked down in the fifth round and twice in the 11th. Klitschko had been knocked down three times against Samuel Peter in their September 2005 fight, but Klitschko won that fight by unanimous decision.

ESPN Stats & Information

In the fifth, Joshua landed 22 punches, his most for one round in the fight. In the next four rounds, he landed 22 punches combined.

Klitschko landed 4.5 jabs per round after averaging 8.7 per round coming into the fight, according to CompuBox.

Klitschko (64-5, 54 KO) has lost back-to-back fights for the first time in his career. He made 18 consecutive defenses of the IBF heavyweight title from 2006 to 2015.

The last heavyweight title fight with an age gap larger than this came when Klitschko (age 26) defeated former champion Ray Mercer ( age 41) in 2002.

At the time the fight ended, Joshua was ahead on two cards (96-93 and 95-93), and Klitschko led 95-93 on the other.