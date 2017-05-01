Sidney Crosby, Penguins have the Capitals on the ropes

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins have commanding 2-0 series lead and now get to play the next two games on home ice.

History is on Penguins' side

Teams up 2-0 in a best-of-seven Stanley Cup Playoff series hold an all-time series record of 309-48 (86.6 percent). If the Penguins finish off the Washington Capitals again, it would be Pittsburgh's ninth series win against Washington in 10 chances.

The Penguins, who are 14-2 all-time when holding a 2-0 series edge, have defeated the Capitals in the postseason in each of the four seasons they won the Stanley Cup, including twice in the Crosby era.

The Capitals are 1-5 all-time in best-of-7 series when trailing 2-0, with the only win in the 2009 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Rangers. Game 3 is an absolute must-win for Washington considering teams down 3-0 in a best-of-seven Stanley Cup Playoff series hold an all-time series record of 4-184 (2.1 percent).

Unfortunately for the Capitals, they are 8-19 (.296) all-time in Pittsburgh in the playoffs, their worst road record against any opponent (minimum three games). Washington has lost three straight and 10 of its last 12 games in Pittsburgh.

Crosby besting Ovi again

Crosby has won both his career playoff series against Alex Ovechkin, winning in six games in the second round last season and in seven games in the 2009 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Crosby now has 10 goals and 19 points in 15 career playoff games against Ovechkin the Capitals.

Ovechkin has not played horrible in those games, outperforming Crosby in both goals (11) and points (24) in those contests.

But there is more to the Penguins than just Crosby as they currently have the top four points scorers this postseason. Evgeni Malkin (13 points), Phil Kessel (11 points) and Jake Guentzel (10 points) also join Crosby (11 points) at the top of the leaderboard.