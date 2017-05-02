Sidney Crosby's concussion history a concern for Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby has been ruled out of Game 4 of the Pittsburgh Penguins' series against the Washington Capitals after suffering a concussion in Game 3.

Sidney Crosby:

Reported Concussions Games Missed 2016-17 6 2011-12 40* 2011-12 20 2010-11 48 *Concussion-like symptoms

Crosby has missed 114 games in his career due to concussion-related issues. The bulk of the games missed came in 2011 and 2012, but he also missed the first six games of this season with a concussion.

Crosby missed 48 games in the 2010-11 season and 20 games at the start of the 2011-12 season. He returned to play eight games and then missed another 40 games that season due to concussion-like symptoms.

Penguins without Crosby

The Penguins are 439-261-82 (.614) with Crosby during the regular season, and 97-52-19 (.634) without him.

It is a different story in the postseason, as the Penguins are 77-55 (.583) with Crosby and 4-4 (.500) without him, which includes when he missed an entire series in the 2011 postseason against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which the Penguins lost in seven games.

According to Elias Sports Bureau research, there have been seven games between the Penguins and Capitals in which Alex Ovechkin played and Crosby did not. The Capitals are 5-0-2 in those games.

Crosby near the top of his game

Crosby is trying to lead the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cups. The last team to win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons was the Detroit Red Wings (1997 and 1998).

Crosby has already scored four goals this postseason. He had six in 24 games last postseason when the Penguins won the Stanley Cup.

Crosby was the NHL’s leading goal scorer this season. His 44 goals were the second-most in a season in his career (51 in the 2009-10 season).

When looking at goals scored per 60 minutes in 5-on-5 situations this season, Crosby has been a part of two of the four most productive lines in the NHL.

Among players with 100 career playoff games, Crosby ranks seventh all time in points per game (1.12). The top six in that category are all in the Hockey Hall of Fame.