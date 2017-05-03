Isaiah Thomas vs. John Wall the latest Celtics playoff scoring duel

The Isaiah Thomas-John Wall battle in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals is the latest great scoring duel involving the Boston Celtics. Here are some of the most memorable ones

Isaiah Thomas vs John Wall – 2017 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2

John Wall had the edge on Isaiah Thomas for much of the night and finished with 40 points. But Thomas outscored Wall 29-5 in the fourth quarter and overtime to finish with 53 points, one shy of John Havlicek’s franchise postseason record set in 1973 against the Hawks. Thomas made two free throws late in regulation to tie the score, then drained a 9-footer that put the Celtics ahead for good with 2:48 left in overtime.

Ray Allen vs Ben Gordon – 2009 Eastern Conference First Round Game 2

Ray Allen capped a duel with Bulls guard Ben Gordon by hitting the game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left to give the Celtics a 118-115 win.

Gordon finished with 42 points, and Allen had 30. The two went back and forth in the fourth quarter. Gordon had a go-ahead shot with 46.9 seconds left and a tying shot with 12.3 seconds left. Allen had a pair of go-ahead 3s in the final 26 seconds, including the game-winner. The Celtics went on to win the series in seven games.

Paul Pierce vs LeBron James – 2008 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 7

Paul Pierce barely won out in an epic clash with LeBron James AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Celtics won the NBA title in 2008, and a key game to remember along their path to a championship was this Game 7 duel between Paul Pierce (41 points) and LeBron James (45 points). James scored 13 points in the 4th quarter, but only one point in the final 2:20. Pierce’s two free throws with 7.9 seconds left sealed the 97-92 win.

“Today it was basically get the ball to Paul Pierce and get the hell out of the way,” Kevin Garnett said.

Larry Bird vs Dominique Wilkins – 1988 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 7

This is the duel by which all others are measured. The Celtics won 118-116. Larry Bird scored 34 points in the win, including 20 on 9-of-10 shooting in the fourth quarter. Dominique Wilkins had 47 in defeat, including 16 in the fourth. Bird had said before the game that the Celtics would win. Turned out he was right.

The Celtics won the last two games of the series, each by two points.

Sam Jones vs Oscar Robertson – 1963 East Division Finals Game 7

On their way to a fifth straight NBA title, the Celtics had to first get past triple-double king Oscar Robertson. The Celtics won Game 7 142-131, pulling away in the third quarter. Robertson scored 43 points but was bettered by Sam Jones, who scored 47 on 18-of-27 shooting. This was especially impressive given that Jones averaged 17 points in the first six games of the series. He had 19 in the second quarter.

Tom Heinsohn vs Bob Pettit – 1957 NBA Finals Game 7

You could make a case that this is the greatest game in NBA history, a 125-123 Celtics win in double overtime over the Hawks to give them the title. Rookie Tom Heinsohn scored 37 points for the Celtics. NBA legend Bob Pettit scored 39 in defeat for the Hawks. The game ended with Pettit missing a shot from close at the buzzer, off a length-of-the-court pass that bounced off the backboard to him.

That’s how the Celtics won their first NBA title.