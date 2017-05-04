Inside LeBron James' run of outstanding playoff games

LeBron James says never taking for granted the opportunities he's been given has led to his No. 2 spot on the career playoff scoring list. (1:20)

Once again, the Cleveland Cavaliers rolled over the Toronto Raptors, taking a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

As you can see in the win probability chart below, the Cavaliers were in control from start to finish. According to ESPN’s in-game win probability, the Cavaliers had an 89 percent chance to win entering the second quarter and at least 84 percent the rest of the game. Their win probability hit 99 percent with just over three minutes left in the third quarter and never dipped below that the rest of the way.

Since Game 5 of last year’s NBA Finals, the Cavaliers have won nine straight playoff games. They are on the verge of becoming the eighth team in NBA history to win 10 straight games in the playoffs.

LeBron James has been spectacular over those nine games, averaging 34.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.1 assists. He’s shooting 54 percent from the field over that span and scoring efficiently from pretty much everywhere on the court.

James went 4-of-6 from 3-point range in Game 2 and is making 46 percent of his 3-pointers over his last nine playoff games. It’s especially remarkable considering that James is a career 34 percent 3-point shooter in the regular season.

James had two highlight-reel dunks for four of his 12 points in the paint. He was aggressive attacking the rim as he attempted 21 free throws, just the third time in his postseason career that he took at least 20 free throws. During his torrid nine-game stretch, James is averaging 17-plus points in the paint per game. For some context, in Shaquille O’Neal’s final season with the Lakers in 2003-04, which was LeBron's rookie season, O’Neal averaged 16.0 points in the paint per game.

James also passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for second on the all-time postseason scoring list and sits 210 points behind Michael Jordan for the most in NBA postseason history. If the Cavaliers keep winning (with a few losses mixed in), James could pass Jordan as early as the conference finals.