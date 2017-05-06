Infographic: Alvarez-Chavez Jr. middleweight fight

Canelo Álvarez and Julio César Chávez Jr. will face off Saturday in Las Vegas. They are the only two Mexican-born fighters ever to win a middleweight title (160-pound limit).
Stats & Info gives you all the key information you need to know heading into the fight.
This will be the fifth time since 2010 that Álvarez has fought on the weekend of May 5 (he’s won the previous four fights), whereas Chávez Jr. has never fought on that weekend.
Saturday’s fight will be at 164.5 pounds. Álvarez weighed in at 164 pounds -- his first time over 155 pounds in his career. Chávez Jr., who struggled with making weight in previous fights, averaged 170 pounds at the time of the weigh-in for his last five bouts but also came in at 164.