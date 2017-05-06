Infographic: Alvarez-Chavez Jr. middleweight fight

Canelo Álvarez and Julio César Chávez Jr. will face off Saturday in Las Vegas. They are the only two Mexican-born fighters ever to win a middleweight title (160-pound limit).

Stats & Info gives you all the key information you need to know heading into the fight.

ESPN Stats & Information

This will be the fifth time since 2010 that Álvarez has fought on the weekend of May 5 (he’s won the previous four fights), whereas Chávez Jr. has never fought on that weekend.

Saturday’s fight will be at 164.5 pounds. Álvarez weighed in at 164 pounds -- his first time over 155 pounds in his career. Chávez Jr., who struggled with making weight in previous fights, averaged 170 pounds at the time of the weigh-in for his last five bouts but also came in at 164.