Alvarez turns anticipated fight into one-sided bout

Canelo Alvarez outclassed Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in their 12-round super middleweight fight Saturday in Las Vegas, winning by a score of 120-108 on all three judges’ scorecards.

Alvarez landed 43 percent (145 of 340) of his power punches, slightly less than his 46 percent average entering the fight. Eighty-three percent of

Alvarez’s landed punches were to the head of Chavez Jr.

Punching statistics CompuBox numbers Alvarez Chavez Jr. Landed* 228 71 Thrown 604 302 Connect pct. 38% 24% *145-56 in power punches

Chavez Jr. landed 30 percent of his punches, according to CompuBox, compared with 41 percent -- best among CompuBox-tracked boxers -- entering the fight. He landed 71 punches after averaging 170 landed punches in his previous five fights.

Alvarez improved his record to 49-1-1 (34 knockouts). It was his seventh win in succession since his only professional loss, to Floyd Mayweather in September 2013. Five of Alvarez’s opponents in his winning streak have been current or former world champions.

Chavez Jr., son of Boxing Hall of Famer Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., is 50-3-1 (32 knockouts) with one no contest. He has lost two of his last four fights and is 1-2 against current or former champions.

Résumés

Although Saturday’s fight was not for a title, both fighters have a championship pedigree. They are the only two Mexican-born fighters to win a middleweight title (160-pound limit).

Alvarez is the WBO junior middleweight (154-pound) champion and a former WBC middleweight, WBC junior middleweight and WBA junior middleweight champion.

Chavez Jr. made three title defenses as the WBC middleweight champion in 2011 and 2012.

Alvarez entered the fight as the No. 1-ranked junior middleweight and the No. 7-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, according to ESPN. Chavez Jr. is not ranked in any division of ESPN’s rankings.

May 5 a boxing weekend

The May 5 weekend has been popular for major fights for some time. Mayweather helped increase the popularity of the weekend for boxing with his annual fights, most notably against Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

This was the third year in succession that Alvarez fought around that week. In his previous such fight, he christened the T-Mobile center in Las Vegas in 2016 with a knockout win over Amir Khan.

Saturday’s fight was the fifth time since 2010 that Alvarez has fought on the weekend of May 5, and he’s won all five fights. Chavez Jr. had never fought on that weekend.

Viewership

Alvarez cashed in with his pay-per-view fight against Mayweather, which generated a reported 2.2 million buys. Since then, the only time Alvarez has come close to that was when he faced Miguel Cotto in 2015 and drew nearly 1 million buys.

Although Saturday’s bout might not have drawn as many pay-per-view buys as Mayweather-Alvarez, it was estimated to have exceeded that fight on Mexican TV in terms of combined homes it reached (16.9 million compared with 5.9 million).