The Warriors are consistently protecting the ball

The Golden State Warriors are rolling. They're winners of seven straight -- the longest win streak to start a postseason in franchise history.

Six of the Warriors’ wins have been by double digits and one of the reasons for their dominance has been their lack of turnovers.

Not Giving It Away

The Warriors have committed 11.5 turnovers per 100 possessions this postseason, best in the NBA. It’s been a contrast from the regular season when Golden State ranked 20th with 14.4 turnovers per 100 possessions.

After having at least eight turnovers in every game during the regular season, the Warriors have committed seven turnovers in three of their seven playoff games. That matches their franchise postseason low for a game, which was done just once prior to this year -- in Game 4 of the 2015 NBA Finals.

In Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz, the Warriors had zero second-half turnovers. It was the first time in the last 20 seasons that Golden State did not commit a turnover in the second half of a game (regular season or postseason).

Looking Forward

The Warriors are seeking their fourth best-of-7 series sweep in franchise history.

If that happens, this will be the second time that two teams were undefeated entering the Conference Finals under the current playoff format (since 1983-84). In 1988-89, the Pistons and Lakers both swept their first two opponents and eventually met in the Finals where the Pistons then swept the Lakers.

If the Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers -- who are 8-0 this postseason -- in the Finals, it would be the first time in NBA history that the same teams met in the Finals three straight years.

The Cavaliers may have a tough time reversing the Warriors’ recent trend, though; Cleveland ranked last in the NBA in steals this season, and forced 12.6 turnovers per game -- third-worst in the NBA.