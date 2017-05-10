On this date: Bobby Orr's goal wins a Stanley Cup

Today marks the 47th anniversary of Bobby Orr’s famous fly-through-the-air overtime goal that clinched the Stanley Cup for the Boston Bruins against the St. Louis Blues.

That capped a season in which Orr won the Norris Trophy (top defenseman), Art Ross Trophy (top scorer), Hart Trophy (MVP) and Conn Smythe Trophy (playoff MVP). He is the only player to win all of those in the same season.

Let's use this moment to look back at Orr's remarkable NHL career.

• Orr won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman eight times (eight in a row!), the most by any NHL player. Only two active players have won the award twice: Duncan Keith of the Blackhawks and Erik Karlsson of the Senators.

• Orr won the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP three times consecutively from 1969-70 to 1971-72. The only defenseman who won it more is Eddie Shore, who won four from 1932 to 1938. Only one defenseman has won the award since Orr did, and that was Chris Pronger for the Blues in 1999-2000. The only player since Orr who won the Hart Trophy in at least three straight seasons is Wayne Gretzky, who won eight straight.

• Orr won the Conn Smythe Award as playoff MVP that season and in 1971-72. The list of players who won multiple Conn Smythes is one of, as you would expect, the game’s greats: Patrick Roy (3), Bernie Parent (2), Mario Lemieux (2), Gretzky (2) and Orr.

• Orr led the NHL in scoring twice, in 1969-70 and 1974-75. No other defenseman has led the league in scoring.

• Orr had six 100-point seasons, the most by any NHL defenseman. Paul Coffey had five, and only three other defensemen (Brian Leetch, Al MacInnis and Denis Potvin) had one.

• Orr finished plus-597 for his career. That ranks second in NHL history, trailing only Larry Robinson (plus-730). His plus-124 in 1970-71 is a single-season record and feels like an unbreakable mark. The highest mark by an active player is plus-47 by Thomas Vanek of the Sabres in 2006-07.