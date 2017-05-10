What a day for sports in D.C.! What do you watch -- Nationals, Capitals or Wizards?

The nation's capital takes center stage Wednesday, when two Washington teams play in second-round playoff games and the hottest team in baseball continues a series against its Beltway rival.

But with the TV gods assigning the Capitals’ Game 7, the Wizards’ Game 5 and the Beltway series Game 3 within a 55-minute span, what do you watch?

We’re here to help you out.

Orioles at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

Reasons to watch:

1. The Nationals boast two of the best hitters in baseball this season: Bryce Harper (no surprise) and Ryan Zimmerman. Entering Wednesday, Zimmerman leads baseball in home runs (tied with Aaron Judge and Eric Thames), RBIs, batting average and slugging percentage. Harper's on-base percentage is a ridiculous .511 (Barry Bonds is the only player to have an OBP over .500 in the last 60 seasons).

2. Stephen Strasburg is starting, and that's good news for the Nationals. His 18-5 record over the last two seasons is the best among National League starters. And, tonight you’ll be able to catch him when he’s not on a pitch count.

3. These teams are good! The Nationals own the NL's best record, and the Orioles have the best record in all of baseball.

Reason not to watch:

It’s May 10 in a regular season that ends 144 days later, Oct 1. If you miss the Nationals game Wednesday, there will be at least 128 more that you can watch.

Penguins at Capitals, 7:30 p.m. ET

Reasons to watch:

1. This isn't a hard decision. The Capitals are playing a Game 7 (at home against their archrival) with the city's first conference finals berth since 1998 on the line. (For those keeping track: The Penguins have gone to five conference finals and won the Stanley Cup twice in that span).

2. The last time the Capitals trailed 3-1 and forced a Game 7 (2009 against the Rangers), they won the series. (They lost in the next round, to the Penguins, but … details).

3. The Penguins have never lost a Game 7 against the Capitals (3-0), but the Capitals … well, there’s nothing to spin here.

Reason not to watch:

The Penguins are 5-0 on the road in Game 7s. That’s the best in NHL, NBA or major league postseason history, so this would appear to be a wrap.

Wizards at Celtics, 8 p.m. ET

Reasons to watch:

1. It’s been a point guard duel to remember. John Wall has ripped off a franchise record 10 straight 20-point playoff games. Isaiah Thomas had a 53-point performance in Game 2 that followed his dental surgery after Game 1.

2. There have been 18 player technical fouls (2 coach technicals), four ejections and countless live shots of Kelly Olynyk’s facial hair in the eight meetings between these teams (regular and postseason). What’s not to like here?

3. Kelly Oubre Jr. is back (always watch for the bench player who’s minus-101 when he's on the court this postseason).

Reason not to watch:

Even if the Wizards reach the conference finals, the Cavaliers will be waiting. The last time LeBron James didn't win the Eastern Conference finals, Wall had just finished his freshman season at Kentucky.