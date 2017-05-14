On this date: Mickey Mantle hits his 500th career home run

Sunday is a day for the New York Yankees to honor shortstop Derek Jeter, but it also marks the 50th anniversary of a milestone moment in franchise history. It’s the date of Mickey Mantle’s 500th career home run, which came against Orioles pitcher Stu Miller in a 6-5 Yankees win.

Mickey Mantle * Yankees OF 1951 to 1968

(primarily played CF) * 536 career HR

(18th all-time) * All-time leader in

HR by switch-hitter * All-time leader in

World Series HR

In honor of Mantle, let’s run through seven “Did You Know” notes about home runs by the man who made No. 7 in pinstripes famous.

Mantle’s most home runs against any team are the 77 he hit against the Athletics. His most as a visitor in another ballpark are the 42 he hit at Briggs Stadium in Detroit, followed by the 38 he hit at Fenway Park. His most against a pitcher are the 13 he hit against Hall-of-Famer Early Wynn.

Mantle was known for hitting long home runs. His first, in May 1951 against the White Sox, was estimated at 440 feet. Estimates of his longest home run range as high as 700(!) feet with stories of tape measures being used to calculate home runs such as a 565-foot home run against the Senators in 1953.

Mantle homered against 10 Hall-of-Famers in all, including three pitchers against whom his only hit was a home run (Jim Palmer, Sandy Koufax and Bob Gibson, the latter two in the World Series). Mantle also homered against Negro League legend Satchel Paige, against whom he was 5-for-10 with the one homer.

Most HR as Switch-Hitter Mickey Mantle 536 Eddie Murray 504 Chipper Jones 468

Mantle hit 18 World Series home runs, the most all-time. He broke Babe Ruth’s record with a walk-off home run against the Cardinals in Game 3 of the 1964 World Series. This record won’t be broken any time soon. The active leader in World Series home runs is Chase Utley with seven, followed by Albert Pujols with four. Pujols has one more postseason home run (19) than Mantle has World Series home runs.

Mantle won the Triple Crown in 1956 with a .353 batting average, 52 home runs and 130 RBIs. The only player currently in the major leagues to have at least 52 home runs and 130 RBIs in a season is Chris Davis, who had 53 and 138 for the 2013 Orioles.

Mantle hit 54 home runs in 1961 and was in pursuit of Babe Ruth’s then-home run record of 60 for much of the season before injuries detoured his quest. The mark was broken by Roger Maris, who hit 61. The only players whose primary position was center fielder with more home runs in a season than Mantle’s 54 are Hack Wilson (56 for the 1930 Cubs) and Ken Griffey Jr. (56 for the 1997 and 1998 Mariners).

Mantle retired at the end of the 1968 season with 536 home runs. At the time, that ranked third, behind Ruth and Willie Mays. Mantle currently ranks 18th on the all-time home run list. The next person to pass him could be Miguel Cabrera, who has 450.