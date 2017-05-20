Windows closing on Tigers and Rangers

The Rangers and Tigers were two of the most dominant American League teams from 2009 to 2016, respectively ranking second and third in winning percentage behind the Yankees.

That did not translate to a World Series title for either team. The Rangers made their only two World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011, losing to the Giants and Cardinals. The Tigers lost to the Giants in 2012, six years after losing to the Cardinals, and haven’t won the World Series since 1984.

Now, five years since the Tigers’ last World Series appearance and six years since the Rangers’, the teams’ windows look like they could be closing – and fast.

Detroit Tigers

Two-time American League Most Valuable Player and 2013 Triple Crown winner Miguel Cabrera has a .400 slugging percentage, which would be the worst of his career. He’s hitting .248 this season, 44 points worse than he’s ever hit in a full season, and his worst batting average ever through his team’s first 42 games. The mere fact he’s played in only 28 of those 42 games is yet another career low at this point.

From 2009 to 2016, he was the most dominant hitter in the game. In addition to winning the aforementioned 2012 and 2013 MVP awards and the 2013 Triple Crown, he led the league in batting average, OPS and RBI in the eight-season span.

Cabrera is owed $184 million through 2023.

Similar struggles can be seen in Justin Verlander, who has a 4.47 ERA this season, which would be his worst since 2014 (4.54) and his third-worst in a full season.

It’s his fourth-worst ERA through his first eight starts in a season, but three of those four have come in the past three seasons: 4.47 this year, 4.71 last season, and 4.86 in 2015 (6.43 in 2008 is the other).

Verlander had a strong stretch from 2009 to 2016, ranking first in the American league in wins, second in WAR for pitchers and third in opponent OPS.

One thing worth noting with Verlander: He turned his season around after the All-Star break last season, when he had a 4.07 ERA in the first half and a 1.96 ERA in the second half.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers have won 10 straight games, their longest winning streak since 2011, when they lost the World Series to the Cardinals. After a slow start this year, Texas has been a much better team lately. Perhaps this season is the final chance for this group.

The top reason the window is closing is Yu Darvish, who’s a free agent after this season. Darvish has been one of the most dominant starters since he debuted in 2012, as long as he’s been healthy. His 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings are the most in the modern era (since 1900) among pitchers to make at least 100 starts.

At age 33, Cole Hamels has 12 walks and 15 strikeouts this season, though he did have a 3.03 ERA when he went on the disabled list. That 1.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio would be the worst of his career. He’s never had a strikeout rate lower than 7.8 per nine innings, and this year he’s currently at 4.1.

Hamels has a 17 percent miss rate and a 22 percent chase rate this season, compared to 27 percent and 34 percent last year. He’s getting swinging strikes on 8 percent of his pitches, below the league average of 11 percent.

The Rangers still have Hamels on the books for 2018 at $22.5 million, then a $20 million club option of a $6 million buyout in 2019.

Shin-Soo Choo is signed at over $20 million a year through 2020. His production has fallen off since joining the Rangers, and he only played in 48 games last season due to injury. He hit .290 from 2008-13, and he’s hit.258 since joining the Rangers.

Prince Fielder’s situation still affects the Rangers too. Despite retiring, he’s still officially on the team’s 60-day disabled list. Both the Rangers ($9 million annually) and Tigers ($6 million) are still paying him every year through 2020.

Between lingering contracts and aging stars, both the Tigers and Rangers may want to make playoff pushes sooner rather than later, before reloading for the future.