Giancarlo Stanton's home run in the first inning Friday against the Angels was calculated at 462 feet, his longest homer of the season. It's his 25th career home run of at least 460 feet, which is 11 more than next-closest team's total since he entered the majors in 2010.

ESPN Stats & Information

Edwin EncarnaciĆ³n, Nelson Cruz and Justin Upton are tied for second on the list of most 460-foot homers since 2010 with six each. So Stanton has more 460-footers than the next three closest players combined since 2010.