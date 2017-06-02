French Open lookahead/look back: Rafael Nadal hits 100 matches on clay

Friday marks the 100th best-of-five clay court match of Rafael Nadal’s career.

Nadal, eyeing a spot in the second week at Roland Garros, takes on Nikoloz Basilashvili in his chase toward a 10th French Open title. A win would extend his record for the most by any man at any one Grand Slam.

His only clay-court defeats came at the French Open in 2009 (Robin Soderling) and 2015 (Novak Djokovic). Of Nadal’s 97 match wins in best-of-five matches on clay, a whopping 72 of them needed three sets or fewer, including one win in which his opponent retired.

With a track record like that, it’s no surprise that Nadal has the best win percentage on clay in the Open era. It stacks up rather nicely to those of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who have the highest match win percentages in the Open era on grass (.869) and hard courts (.845), respectively.

Basilashvili is trying to be the second Georgian man in the Open era to reach the round of 16 at any Grand Slam (2006 US Open, Irakli Labadze). It’ll be tough sailing as Nadal is 13-0 in third-round matches at the French Open, dropping only one of the 34 sets he has played in that round of the event.

Meanwhile, defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on Diego Schwartzman, looking to win his 58th match at the French Open, which would break a tie with Guillermo Vilas for the third-most by a man in the Open era. Nadal leads with 74.

Looking back at Thursday …

Isner rides strong serving to third round

With a three-set win over Paolo Lorenzi on Thursday, John Isner joined Steve Johnson in the third round of the French Open. This makes it five years in a row at least two U.S. men have made the third round at Roland Garros.

Isner’s career .536 clay-court winning percentage entering Thursday’s match is his worst on any surface. Still, he made the round of 16 two of the past three years at Roland Garros, a round he has not reached at Wimbledon -- despite his powerful serve.

The 21st-seeded Isner entered the tournament as the ATP Tour leader in aces this season, and he had 21 in his 6-3, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) win over Lorenzi. Isner won 85 percent of his first-serve points (the 2017 season leaders have won 80 percent of their first-serve points).

The second- and third-set wins gave Isner 22 tiebreak wins this season. The next closest figure on tour entering Thursday’s play was 11.

All three U.S. women in action Thursday lose

Twelfth-seeded Madison Keys, Varvara Lepchenko and Taylor Townsend all lost in three sets Thursday. Had all three won, the United States would have had seven women singles players in the third round, which would have been the most from the U.S. since nine made it in 2003.

Keys’ loss went against trends. Not only was she facing an unseeded opponent, but she also had been 10-3 since the start of 2015 in three-set matches.

Wawrinka takes down nemesis Dolgopolov

Third-seeded Stan Wawrinka defeated Alexandr Dolgopolov, No. 89 in the latest rankings, in three sets. That improved Wawrinka’s record to 20-0 at the French Open against players outside the top 50. Wawrinka entered with a 1-2 record against Dolgopolov, who is among five active players outside the top 80 who has a winning career record against Wawrinka (minimum three matches).

Wawrinka is striving to become the third man in the Open era to win at least three major titles after their 30th birthday. Rod Laver and Ken Rosewall are the others.