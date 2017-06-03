Home runs Friday were going, going, going, going ...

The long home runs came (and went) early Friday. And they came (and went) often.

Six home runs in Friday’s games were calculated to have traveled at 440 feet or more, the most home runs of that length on any day this season. The first five 440-footers, which tied the previous season high, were hit by 8:59 p.m. ET -- before four games had even started.

ESPN Stats & Info

The longest of the night was hit by the Tigers’ Mikie Mahtook. His first two home runs this season for the Tigers were calculated at 371 and 412 feet. And then came Friday. Mahtook’s shot against the White Sox was calculated at 451 feet, the longest of his major league career.

The inning after Mahtook’s home run, J.D. Martinez came close to the 440-foot mark -- blasting one 434 feet -- and John Hicks hit a homer calculated at 444 feet the same inning as Martinez’s homer.

Since Martinez joined the Tigers in 2014, they are one of two teams currently with three players who have hit 12 or more 430-foot home runs. (The Rockies -- Nolan Arenado, Carlos Gonzalez and Trevor Story -- are the other team.)

ESPN Stats & Information

Facing the Yankees, Justin Smoak of the Blue Jays nailed one calculated at 442 feet, the second-longest of his career (to a 452-footer on July 1, 2015). Two of the three 440-foot home runs in Smoak’s eight-year career have come since he joined the Blue Jays in 2015.

ESPN Stats & Information

Later in the Yankees-Blue Jays game, Aaron Judge launched a home run calculated at 448 feet. It was his ninth this season of at least 425 feet, most in the majors (one ahead of Joey Gallo of the Rangers). Judge has hit three homers this season that were calculated as longer than Friday’s.

Judge's homer was his sixth calculated at 440 feet or more since he joined the team last season. The rest of the Yankees’ players have seven home runs of that length since the start of last season.

ESPN Stats & Information

The fifth 440-footer came from Josh Bell of the Pirates, a shot calculated at 444 feet. It was the seventh 440-foot home run allowed by the Mets this season. The only team that has allowed more homers of that length is the Rockies (eight), who play at Coors Field and its 5,190-foot altitude.

ESPN Stats & Information

George Springer of the Astros made it a season high for most 440-foot home runs. He connected in the eighth inning off Dillon Gee on a homer calculated at 445 feet.

So far, so close

A few home runs missed the 440-foot standard but are still notable.

Manny Machado of the Orioles hit his fourth 430-footer of the season Friday, tying him for fourth-most in baseball.

Lucas Duda of the Mets hit two home runs -- one calculated at 420 and the other at 427 feet.