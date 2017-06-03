Yankees' historic power surge helps them down Blue Jays

Brett Gardner's solo home run is followed by back-to-back-to-back home runs via Matt Holliday, Starlin Castro and Didi Gregorius in the eighth inning of the Yankees' win over the Blue Jays. (0:49)

While the New York Yankees recorded their fourth shutout of the season behind six strong innings by Jordan Montgomery, it was the offense that stole the headlines in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees hit four solo home runs in the eighth inning, all off of Jason Grilli. It was the second time in Yankees history that they hit four home runs in an inning in a road game. The other time was on June 30, 1977 - also in the eighth inning against the Blue Jays. The Yankees went on to win the World Series that season.

All eight Yankees hits were of the extra-base variety. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Yankees are the fifth team in baseball's modern era to have at least eight hits in a game, with all of them going for extra bases. It's also the first time it happened in Yankees history.

Brett Gardner started things off in the eighth with his 12th home run of the year, all in his last 31 games. That's the most in the American League in that time frame. Before this season, the most home runs Gardner had hit in a 31-game stretch was eight.

After Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge both made outs, Matt Holliday hit the first of back-to-back-to-back home runs for New York. His 452-foot bomb was the longest hit by a Yankee in Toronto since ESPN began tracking home run distance in 2009. It was the fourth 450-foot home run of the year by the Yankees, tied for the most in MLB. The other three are all by Judge.

Starlin Castro and Didi Gregorius hit the other two home runs before the Blue Jays finally pulled Grilli, who became the fourth relief pitcher in MLB history to allow four home runs in an outing of an inning or less. It was the first time the Yankees hit back-to-back-to-back home runs since June 8, 2012, off Mets pitcher Johan Santana in his first start following his no-hitter.

The Yankees have hit 84 home runs this season, tied for second-most in MLB. They have hit home runs on four percent of plate appearances this season, best in baseball. Last year, through 53 games, the Yankees hit 52 home runs, and they finished the season 19th in MLB in total home runs and 18th in home run percentage.