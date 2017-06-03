Volquez, playing with seventh team, pitches sixth no-hitter in Marlins history

Edinson Volquez of the Miami Marlins pitched the first no-hitter in the major leagues in more than a year Saturday, and although it wasn’t a perfect game, thanks to two double plays, he faced the minimum 27 batters in a 3-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Volquez is the first pitcher to throw a no-hitter that wasn’t a perfect game to face the minimum number of batters since Justin Verlander on May 7, 2011.

What turned out to be a key moment came in the fourth inning. Paul Goldschmidt reached base on an apparent infield single, but the call was overturned upon a manager’s challenge -- keeping the no-hitter intact.

Volquez struck out 10 and walked two, throwing 98 pitches in all. He joined David Cone (in his 1999 perfect game) as the only pitchers in the last 30 seasons to throw a no-hitter with at least 10 strikeouts and fewer than 100 pitches. Volquez’s 98 pitches are the fewest in a no-hitter since the Marlins’ Álvarez threw one in 2013 (Volquez’s is the 17th no-hitter since then).

Saturday’s start was Volquez’s first this season in which he pitched more than six innings. Before Saturday, Volquez's longest no-hit bid was six innings, in August 2014 against the Reds (when Volquez was with the Pirates).

The last Marlins pitcher with a no-hitter was Henderson Álvarez on Sept. 29, 2013, against the Tigers. Four other pitchers have thrown one for the franchise: Al Leiter (1996), Kevin Brown (1997), A.J. Burnett (2001) and Aníbal Sánchez (2006). Sánchez’s opponent for his no-hitter was also the Diamondbacks.

In the time the Marlins have been in the major leagues (1993), their six no-hitters are the most in the majors. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants have five each since the start of 1993.

No-hitters Pitchers born in Dominican Republic Team 2017 Edinson Volquez Marlins 2011 Ervin Santana Angels 2011 Francisco Liriano Twins 2010 Ubaldo Jimenez Rockies 1999 Jose Jimenez Cardinals 1995 Ramon Martinez Dodgers 1963 Juan Marichal Giants

Volquez, playing with his seventh team, is the seventh player born in the Dominican Republic to throw a no-hitter. That's one more than Venezuela for the most no-hitters by pitchers born outside of the United States.

Volquez entered the game with a .125 winning percentage this season (1-7). Elias Sports Bureau research shows that's the lowest win percentage by a pitcher at the time of his no-hitter in major league history (minimum three decisions).

Saturday’s game was the third time the Diamondbacks have been no-hit. The others were in 1999 by José Jiménez of the Cardinals and Sánchez’s in 2006.

The last no-hitter in the major leagues before Saturday was on April 21, 2016, by the Cubs’ Jake Arrieta at the Reds.