Isn't it grand! Pujols hits No. 600

Albert Pujols on Saturday became the ninth major league player to hit 600 home runs when he hit a grand slam off Ervin Santana of the Minnesota Twins. Pujols is the only player whose 600th home run was a grand slam.

The Angels designated hitter is the first player to reach 600 home runs since Jim Thome in 2011. The six-year gap between Thome's and Pujols' reaching the mark is the longest between players reaching 600 home runs since the 31-year gap between Hank Aaron (April 1971) and Barry Bonds (August 2002).

Albert Pujols Milestone home runs Pitcher Opponent Date No. 1 Armando Reynoso Diamondbacks April 6, 2001 No. 100 Odalis Perez Dodgers July 20, 2003 No. 200 Matt Belisle Reds Sept. 30, 2005 No. 300 Bob Howry Cubs July 4, 2008 No. 400 Jordan Zimmermann Nationals Aug. 26, 2010 No. 500 Taylor Jordan Nationals April 22, 2014 No. 600 Ervin Santana Twins June 3, 2017

Among hitters with 600 home runs, only Babe Ruth (.342) had a higher career batting average than Pujols’ current .308 career mark.

600 home runs Players who have hit 600 home runs and details on their 600th Date Opponent Pitcher Babe Ruth Aug. 21, 1931 Browns George Blaeholder Willie Mays Sept. 22, 1969 Padres Mike Corkins Hank Aaron April 27, 1971 Giants Gaylord Perry Barry Bonds Aug. 9, 2002 Pirates Kip Wells Sammy Sosa June 20, 2007 Cubs Jason Marquis Ken Griffey Jr. June 9, 2008 Marlins Mark Hendrickson Alex Rodriguez Aug. 4, 2010 Yankees Shaun Marcum Jim Thome Aug. 15, 2011 Tigers Daniel Schlereth Albert Pujols June 3, 2017 Twins Ervin Santana

Only Willie Mays and Aaron had more at-bats at the time of their 600th home runs than Pujols’ current total of 9,341.

Elite company Major league players with at least three MVP Awards and 600 home runs HR MVP Barry Bonds 762 7 Alex Rodriguez 696 3 Albert Pujols 600 3

Pujols’ overall accomplishments have been reflected in the three MVP Awards he has won. With his 600th home run, he joined Barry Bonds and Rodriguez as the only players in major league history with three MVP Awards and 600 home runs.

Pujols (37 years, 138 days) is the fourth-youngest player to reach 600 home runs, behind Alex Rodriguez (35 years, eight days), Ruth (36 years, 196 days) and Aaron (37 years, 81 days).

Pujols ranks second in Cardinals history with 445 home runs, trailing Hall of Famer Stan Musial (475). They’re the only two players in Cardinals history who hit more than 300 home runs, and Pujols hit his in half as many seasons with the Cardinals as Musial. They both won three MVPs in Cardinals uniforms.

Pujols is the second player born outside of the United States to hit 600 homers. The other was Sammy Sosa, who had 609. Four of the five top non-U.S.-born home run hitters were from the Dominican Republic (Sosa, Pujols, Manny Ramírez with 555 and David Ortiz with 541). Cuban-born Rafael Palmeiro has the third-most home runs hit by a non-U.S.-born player, with 569.

Most common pitchers and places

Ryan Dempster has allowed the most home runs to Pujols (eight), followed by Wade Miller, Randy Johnson, Odalis Pérez and Roy Oswalt at six apiece.

The home run Saturday was the second Santana had allowed to Pujols in 14 at-bats.

Saturday’s home run was Pujols’ 78th at Angel Stadium, which ranks third for ballparks at which he has homered. The leaders are Busch Stadium (110) and Busch Stadium II (94).

The Cubs are Pujols’ most frequent home run victims. He has hit 56 against the team, one more than he has hit against the Astros.