Key storylines heading into Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

The home team has won the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row, meaning the Pittsburgh Penguins know the task ahead of them as they prepare for Game 4 on Monday night in Nashville.

A year ago, the Penguins opened the finals with two wins at home before dropping Game 3 in San Jose. They rebounded to win Game 4 and eventually won the series in six games.

Here are three key storylines as we get ready for another raucous night in the Music City:

Can Crosby get off the schneid?

Sidney Crosby has three assists in the series, but a goal would be nice.

Crosby has not scored a goal in the finals since Game 4 in 2009 against the Red Wings. He's played 12 games in the finals since lighting the lamp and has just one goal in his last 19 games in this round.

Crosby has a career average of 0.73 points per game in the Final, his lowest figure for any round.

Can Guentzel keep this up?

Unlike Crosby, rookie Jake Guentzel isn’t having a problem finding the twine. With four goals in the first three games of this series, Guentzel has eclipsed Crosby's career total in this round (three in 22 games).

Guentzel became the first player since Steve Yzerman in 1997 to score a goal in the first three games of the finals. No one has done it in the first four games since Mike Bossy 36 years ago.

ESPN Stats & Information

Guentzel needs just one more goal and point to tie the all-time rookie playoff records in each category. Dino Ciccarelli had 14 goals for the Minnesota North Stars in 1981 and Ville Leino had 21 points for the Flyers in 2010.

Who else will score for the Predators?

When Craig Smith and Mattias Ekholm scored in the third period in Game 3, they became the 18th and 19th different Nashville Predators to score a goal this postseason, respectively.

The NHL record for the most different goal scorers in a single postseason is 21 by the 1987 Flyers. So memo to Mike Fisher, Yannick Weber and Matt Irwin: get that zero erased from your goal column.