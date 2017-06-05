Kei Nishikori earns rare win to reach quarterfinals again

Kei Nishikori overcame a rough start and did something that just two other players - both in the International Tennis Hall of Fame - have ever done in the Open Era.

The eighth-seeded Nishikori stumbled out the gate Monday, dropping the first set of his matchup with Fernando Verdasco without taking a single game. After being bageled just one time in his Grand Slam career before this tournament, it was the second time in this French Open Nishikori dropped a set 6-0.

Despite the dropped first set, Nishikori ran together three straight sets to take down Verdasco, becoming the third man in the Open Era to win a Round of 16 match after losing the opening set 6-0.

Nishikori advances to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the seventh time in his career, the most Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances for any Japanese man.

He’ll face top-seed Andy Murray in the next round.

Halep Still Hasn’t Lost

Romanian 3-seed Simona Halep advanced to the quarterfinals for the second time in her career with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win over Carla Suarez Navarro. Coming into the day, Halep had been 0-4 in her career against Suarez Navarro in clay-court matches (6-1 on all other surfaces).

Halep is cruising through the clay-court season, extending her record to 18-2 on the surface this year following a 6-4 swing on the hard court. She’s the only woman left in the singles draw who has yet to drop a set.

She will face Elina Svitolina in the next round.

Suarez Navarro falls to 0-14 against top-5 ranked players in Grand Slams.

Murray and Wawrinka cruise to straight-set wins

Murray cruised to a straight-set win over unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov. He made 14 unforced errors, easily his lowest mark of the tournament.

The win boosts his record to 84-2 against players ranked outside the top 50 in the world, and he hasn’t lost such a match since the 2006 Australian Open, a streak of 83 wins.

Stan Wawrinka faced a tougher challenge in 15-seed Frenchman Gael Monfils, but he managed to hold on for a straight-set win of his own. He saved 11 of the 13 break points he faced, including 5-of-5 in his first two service games of the match.

Wawrinka improves to 9-1 against Frenchmen at the French Open, with his only loss coming to Jo-Wilfred Tsonga in 2012.

Wawrinka will face seven-seed Marin Cilic in the next round.

Rafa and Djoker set for quarters

Two-seed Novak Djokovic will face six-seed Dominic Thiem on Tuesday as the quarterfinals get underway. Thiem may have the firepower to be able to take down the defending champ this year as his 33 tour-level match wins are second-most among men, trailing only Rafael Nadal (40).

In the other men’s match, Rafael Nadal faces fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta. Nadal has dropped just 20 games on the way to the quarterfinals, his second-fewest in a grand slam quarterfinal run in his career (19 at the 2012 French Open).