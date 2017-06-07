Who the heck is Scooter Gennett?

The 2009 MLB draft is best known as the one in which Stephen Strasburg was selected first and Mike Trout wasn’t tabbed until the Angels snagged him at No. 25.

But Tuesday was a night in which the 496th pick was the best choice of them all. Scooter Gennett, selected that day by the Brewers, did something as memorable as Strasburg and Trout have ever done, hitting four home runs in a game for the Cincinnati Reds.

That Gennett did this for the Reds, the team that plays in the city in which he was born (and for a team he was a fan of “since I was 2”), was an amazing twist of fate. He was claimed off waivers for the Brewers prior to the start of the season and given Brandon Phillips’ No. 4 (Phillips remarked recently that he was insulted the Reds gave the number away).

Gennett shares the distinction of wearing No. 4 with a four-homer hitter of acclaim -- Lou Gehrig -- who happens to be the only player to hit four homers in a game for the team that plays its home games in the city of that player’s birth.

Gennett had previously shown he could hit. He hit .324 with six home runs as a rookie in 2013, but he posted a below-average .729 OPS last season, despite 14 home runs in 136 games.

With the Reds, he established his role as that of utility man, not unlike Scooter the Muppet, whom Gennett is nicknamed for.

Scooter the Muppet has been known to say “I’ll go for anything you need.” Gennett has done that by playing two positions –- third base and left field -- that he had never played before prior to this season.

Tuesday night he was in left field and was in the throes of a 1-for-20 slump, broken with a hit in his last at-bat on Monday.

Gennett had two of his four home runs on pitches in the upper third of the strike zone and hit another pitch there for a first-inning single. He entered the game 2-for-17 this season in at-bats ending with a pitch that high.

When Gennett gets going, he’s pretty good, though he had never shown power like this. He had only one prior multi-homer game, during a 22-game stretch in which he hit .429 with 33 hits. That included four home runs in a 12-game span. It was the quickest he hit four home runs in his career.

Until Tuesday night.