Better pitcher in 2017? Not clear-cut to pick Clayton Kershaw over Stephen Strasburg

Wednesday afternoon might be a case of “Can You Top This?” in the third game of the series between the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Both starting pitchers, Clayton Kershaw and Stephen Strasburg, are capable of what Max Scherzer did in his 14-strikeout, one-run game Tuesday night. Here are a few of the items of intrigue heading into this game.

Strasburg outpitching Kershaw in 2017?

Though Kershaw has a lower ERA than Strasburg, the case could be made that Strasburg has pitched better. Kershaw has a slight edge in strikeouts per nine innings (10.0 to 9.8) and a big edge in walks per nine (1.2 to 2.6). But Strasburg’s home run-per-nine rate is 0.6. Kershaw’s is 1.2, as he’s yielded 11. Strasburg thus rates better in fielding independent pitching, an ERA estimator based on strikeouts, walks and home runs.

But perhaps we just call it even … and there’s a stat that allows us to do that. Scherzer leads the National League in opponents’ OPS at .560. Strasburg and Kershaw are just about even for third-best, both at .597, one point behind Robbie Ray.

Matchup to watch: Kershaw vs. Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper is 2-for-20 with 12 strikeouts against Kershaw, which includes last year’s NL Division Series (in which Harper was 1-for-5). He has no hits and seven strikeouts in his last nine regular-season at-bats against Kershaw.

Kershaw’s dominance of Harper is one reason he’s 8-0 with an 0.88 ERA in his past eight starts against the Nationals, with six earned runs and 34 hits allowed in 61 2/3 innings.

There’s something different about Strasburg

Strasburg has changed his pitch mix in 2017. He’s throwing more curveballs and changeups and fewer sliders (he threw 17 percent sliders in 2016, but is now at 8 percent in 2017).

As such, Strasburg now has four pitches that are about equally valuable (fastball, slider, curveball and changeup). His putaway pitch has become the changeup, against which opponents are hitting .080 (4-for-50).

This combination has worked for Strasburg, allowing him to consistently go deeper into games. He’s pitched at least seven innings eight times in 11 starts in 2017. He totaled 10 such starts in 24 turns last season.

The only pitchers with more seven-inning starts than Strasburg this season are Chris Sale and Kershaw, with nine each.

Kershaw’s struggling slider

Kershaw has looked like his pre-injury self in a lot of ways, except for the performance of his slider, a pitch integral to his success in his Cy Young years. He’s already allowed as many hits with it as he did last season. Take a look at the numbers.

2016: 684 sliders thrown, 161 outs, 26 hits, 2 walks, 1 HBP

2017: 403 sliders thrown, 84 outs, 26 hits, 7 walks, 0 HBP

Flashback: Draft day

Strasburg and Kershaw were both top-10 picks in the baseball's first-year player draft, with Strasburg picked first in 2009 and Kershaw picked seventh in 2006.

Using pick value, which compares the rate at which players produce wins above replacement to the average first-round pick, it’s Kershaw, not Strasburg, who appears he should have been the No. 1 pick in his draft.

Among pitchers taken in the first round of the draft, Kershaw ranks third in pick value (5.0), trailing Roger Clemens (9.4) and Mike Mussina (5.4).

Although not on pace to be historically great, Strasburg currently ranks 11th among No. 1 picks in pick value (2.1) since the draft began in 1965.

-- Ken Woolums contributed to this article.