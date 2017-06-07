Bob Stoops' career at Oklahoma by the numbers

Bob Stoops, Oklahoma’s head coach since 1999, reportedly will retire before the coming season, according to The Oklahoman newspaper.

A by-the-numbers look at Stoops’ career with the Sooners:

.798: Oklahoma’s winning percentage under Stoops, second-best in the FBS in that span to Boise State’s .838.

190: Wins at Oklahoma, the most in school history. Stoops had 33 more wins with the Sooners than Barry Switzer and 45 more than Bud Wilkinson.

104: Wins by Oklahoma the last 10 seasons (2007-16), 11 more than the next-closest Big 12 team (Oklahoma State).

84: Players from Oklahoma selected in the NFL draft since 2000, 22 more than any other current Big 12 school.

21: Wins by Stoops against AP top-10 opponents, second to Alabama coach Nick Saban’s 31 in the time Stoops has been at Oklahoma.

14: Seasons with at least 10 wins, three more than any other active FBS coach entering 2017 (Saban has 11).

10: Big 12 titles under Stoops.

9: Home losses under Stoops.

5: Heisman Trophy winners at Oklahoma, more than every other school besides Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC. Stoops is the only Sooners coach to oversee two of them (Jason White, 2003; Sam Bradford, 2008).

4: Stoops’ position among active FBS coaches in all-time wins, behind Brian Kelly (230), Bill Snyder (202) and Saban (202).

The only other coach in The Associated Press poll era (since 1936) to match Stoops’ win total (190) and win percentage (.798) and win a national championship -- as the Sooners did in 2000 -- is Nebraska’s Tom Osborne.