On this date: Tiger Woods dominates at Pebble Beach

Sunday marks the 17th anniversary of Tiger Woods’ dominating victory in the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Woods won by 15 strokes that week in California, a mark that still stands as a record in any major championship.

That win was the first of four consecutive major wins for Woods -- a feat dubbed the “Tiger Slam” -- and his win at The Open later that summer would make him the youngest player to complete the professional career Grand Slam.

But the margin of victory wasn’t the only remarkable thing about Woods’ week at Pebble Beach.

-- For starters, Woods’ total of 12 under par demolished the previous U.S. Open scoring record of 8 under par, which had stood since Ben Hogan set it in 1948. And Woods set that scoring mark at a tournament when no other player finished better than 3 over par.

-- Woods started his week with an opening-round 65 and finished it with a 67 in the final round. Over the course of the tournament the rest of the field combined for just two scores of 67 or better. Miguel Angel Jimenez (66) and John Huston (67) shot them in the first round.

-- Along with his runaway victory at the 1997 Masters, the 2000 U.S. Open represented Tiger’s second career major win by at least 12 shots. In the rest of major championship history, there have only been two other wins by at least 12 strokes: Old Tom Morris at the 1862 Open (won by 13) and Young Tom Morris at the 1870 Open (won by 12).

-- Woods took most of the drama out of Sunday’s final round by building a 10-shot lead through 54 holes, meaning he led by 10-plus strokes after both the third and final rounds. In the rest of U.S. Open history, there has been only one round in which a player held a double-digit lead, and it was the final round of the 1899 U.S. Open, which Willie Smith won by 11.