Aaron Judge more than halfway to rookie home run record

Aaron Judge is halfway to 50 home runs.

This marks the 11th time that a New York Yankees player hit 25 home runs within the team’s first 70 games of the season.

Babe Ruth had five of the other 10. Roger Maris had two such years (including 1961, when he broke Ruth’s record by hitting 61 home runs). Alex Rodriguez, Mickey Mantle and Lou Gehrig had one each.

This is the second time in three years that a player had 25 homers at his team’s 70th game. Giancarlo Stanton did so in 2015, but he hit only two more home runs before suffering a season-ending injury at the end of that June.

When Aaron Judge hits the ball, it leaves the bat very fast. Rich Schultz/Getty Images

What was special about Judge’s 25th?

Judge has the most home runs by a Yankees rookie in a season since Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Gordon had 25 in 1938, per the Elias Sports Bureau. Joe DiMaggio holds the franchise rookie record with 29 in 1936.

Statcast charted Thursday's shot, during a 10-5 home loss to the Los Angeles Angels, as having a batted-ball velocity of 111 mph. Judge now has 15 home runs of 110 mph or faster, easily the most in the majors this season. Stanton ranks second with 11.

Twenty-five home runs in 70 team games is at a season's pace of 57 homers, which would shatter Mark McGwire’s major league rookie record of 49 HRs for the 1987 Oakland Athletics. That 57 would rank fourth in Yankees history for any player, behind Maris’ 61, Ruth’s 60 in 1927 (Ruth had 25 through the Yankees' first 70 games, as well) and Ruth’s 59 in 1921. Judge also is on pace for 131 RBIs and 145 runs scored.

Judge’s first-inning walk on Thursday gave him a streak of 24 straight games reaching base safely, his longest streak and the second-longest active streak in the American League behind Cameron Maybin’s 26.

One caution: The strikeouts are starting to ramp up too. Judge has 89 of them, which converts to a pace of 205 for a full season. That pace is elevated by the 19 that Judge has had in his past 10 games. The Yankees' record for strikeouts in a season is 195, by Curtis Granderson in 2012.