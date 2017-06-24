Athletics make a three-for-one move on a homer-happy day

One for you and one for you and one for you.

What was distinct about the home runs hit by Matt Olson, Jaycob Brugman and Franklin Barreto for the Oakland Athletics is that each was the first of the player's major league career.

They became the second trio of teammates in major league history to do that, and the other instance took place more than 100 years ago.

Elias Sports Bureau research shows that the Kansas City Packers of the Federal League (a league that competed with what we call the major leagues today) had three players -- Duke Kenworthy, Art Kruger and John Potts -- do this on April 26, 1914, against the Chicago Federals.

What is historically noteworthy about that is that it concluded the first series ever played at Wrigley Field (then known as Weeghman Park).

The Olson, Brugman, Barreto instance is thus the first in either AL or NL history.

The trio would hope to fare a little better home run-wise than their predecessors. Kenworthy totaled 18 home runs. Kruger hit six. For Potts, that was his only one.

Of course, it’s important to remember that happened in what was known as the dead ball era, when home runs were as scarce as they are common now.

In theory, the Athletics players should surpass the Packers of yore. Olson, who hit two in the win over the White Sox, hit 17 in 58 games in Triple-A before his recall and has hit as many as 37 in a season. Brugman hit as many as 21 in a minor league campaign (though he had only one in 33 Triple-A games in 2017). Barreto was ranked as the No. 56 prospect by Keith Law in his preseason rankings.

Barreto joins a list of notable Athletics to homer in their first game, one that includes names of more recent vintage -- longtime catcher Terry Steinbach and third baseman Scott Brosius.

It was a day of firsts for the Athletics -- starting pitcher Daniel Gossett recorded his first major league win. The Athletics stand alone as the only team to have three players hit their first home run and have a pitcher record his first career win in the same game.

--

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge knows about sharing your first career home run with a teammate. Tyler Austin and Judge hit back-to-back home runs in their first career at-bats on Aug. 13, 2016.

Judge hit his major-league-leading 26th home run of the season in the sixth inning Saturday. Judge’s 26 homers are second in Yankees history for a rookie, passing Joe Gordon (25 in 1938).

Joe DiMaggio holds the Yankees’ rookie record with 29 home runs, but Judge has plenty of time to catch the Hall of Famer.

The home run also extended Judge’s streak of reaching base to 26 games, the longest active streak in the American League.