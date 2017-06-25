Giancarlo Stanton looks to defend his derby crown

Giancarlo Stanton will return to the home run derby in 2017 to defend his 2016 title in his home ball park.

One of the best long-ball hitters in MLB

Stanton hit his 20th home run of the season Sunday, marking the fourth-straight season he has 20 first-half home runs. The only other Marlins player with multiple 20-homer first halves in franchise history is Mike Lowell (two).

By reaching 20 homers this season, Stanton joins Frank Robinson, Eddie Mathews and Mel Ott as the only players in the Modern Era with eight 20-homer seasons before turning 28.

What he accomplished last year

ESPN Stats & Information

Stanton hit a record-setting 61 home runs in the 2016 home run derby, including 20 in the final round, a record for the finals.

Stanton’s 2016 performance was so prodigious that he managed to claim three of the best seven rounds in HR Derby history, as noted in the image above. No other player has hit more than 15 home runs in a single round after the first round.

He is not bothered by Marlins Park

Despite the cavernous nature of Marlins Park, Stanton still has managed 13.8 at-bats per home run at home in his career, compared to 14.8 on the road. Since Stanton debuted in 2010, the only hitters with a better at-bat-to-home run ratio in their home ball park are Jose Bautista (12.8) and Chris Davis (13.2).

Stanton will attempt to become the third player in MLB history to win the home run derby in his home park. Ryne Sandberg (Chicago Cubs) won at Wrigley Field in 1990, and Todd Frazier (Cincinnati Reds) won at Great American Ball Park in 2015.