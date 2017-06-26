The Dodgers are streaking, and it might not stop for a while

For the third time in 2017, a team’s winning streak has reached 10 games. Following the Houston Astros (11 straight from May 25 to June 5) and Texas Rangers (10 straight from May 9 to May 19), the Los Angeles Dodgers have won their past 10 games, dating back to June 16.

Context on the streak

The Dodgers are the first National League team this season to reach a 10-game winning streak. No other NL team has an active streak longer than three games, so it might not happen again for a while.

For the Dodgers, it’s their longest winning streak since winning 10 straight from Aug. 7-17, 2013. Since that time, the Dodgers had not had a winning streak of more than seven games.

As they look to keep the streak going, here are the most recent times they matched each milestone winning streak:

11 – July 28-Aug. 8, 2006

12 – April 24-May 7, 1976

13 – Sept. 16-30, 1965

14 – Sept. 22, 1954 through April 21, 1955

15 – Aug. 25-Sept. 6, 1924

How the streak happened

During the winning streak, the Dodgers have five qualified players (Joc Pederson, Justin Turner, Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger and Yasiel Puig) who rank in the top 15 in MLB in OPS.

The Dodgers' offense has sustained them during their winning streak. Since the streak started on June 16, they lead MLB with 79 runs scored (the Astros are second with 67), have hit 27 home runs (the Cardinals, second in that time, had 23 entering Sunday night) and own a 1.015 team OPS.

There really is not a facet of the Dodgers' offensive game that has struggled in this stretch. They are walking in 15 percent of their plate appearances and getting on base at a .404 clip.

For some additional context, consider the following:

There are only four players with a higher OPS this season than the Dodgers have during their 10-game winning streak (Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt, Ryan Zimmerman and Bellinger).

There are only seven qualified players walking in at least 15 percent of their plate appearances this season (which the Dodgers have done during their 10-game winning streak).

Only eight qualified players this season, including Seager, have an on-base percentage of .400 or better.

Upcoming opponents

Starting Monday, the Dodgers will begin a four-game home-and-home series (two games at each park) with the Angels, who will be without MVP candidate Mike Trout. After that, the Dodgers head to San Diego for three games. The Padres own a minus-114 run differential, worst in MLB. It is unlikely the streak lasts much beyond that, as they then begin a three-game series against the Diamondbacks on July 4.