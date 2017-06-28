Who are the best and worst pitchers at preventing stolen bases?

The seven bases the Washington Nationals stole Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs gave Jake Arrieta a dubious distinction: a tie for the most stolen bases allowed by a pitcher this season.

Led by Trea Turner's franchise record-tying four stolen bases, the Nationals hiked Arrieta’s season total for stolen bases allowed to 15. Only Andrew Triggs of the Oakland Athletics has allowed as many stolen bases this season (Triggs has faced 100 fewer batters than Arrieta).

Who are the best pitchers at preventing stolen bases?

Tops at theft prevention (Minimum 200 batters faced) SB CS Pct Dallas Keuchel 0 1 0% Danny Salazar 0 1 0% Carlos Carrasco 1 6 14% Wily Peralta 1 5 17% Jose Quintana 1 3 25% Martin Perez 1 3 25% Eduardo Rodriguez 1 3 25% Amir Garrett 1 3 25%

Among those who have faced at least 200 batters this season and have faced at least one stolen base attempt, the Houston Astros’ Dallas Keuchel and the Cleveland Indians’ Danny Salazar have a perfect mark: Runners are 0-for-1 against both this season.

After the Cubs’ loss Tuesday, catcher Miguel Montero said, “When you really look at it, the pitcher doesn't give me any time.”

Since Arrieta joined the Cubs during the 2013 season, baserunners have exploited him. While the league expected caught-stealing rate has been in the 27 to 28 percent range, Arrieta hasn’t had a caught-stealing rate higher than 18 percent in a full season in the National League.

Running free Most stolen bases allowed by a pitcher without a caught stealing this season Mike Pelfrey 13 Matt Garza 7 Taijuan Walker 7 Aaron Nola 7 Joe Biagini 7 Matt Bush 7 Kenley Jansen 7

In 2016, runners were successful on 23 of 26 attempted stolen bases against Arrieta (88 percent), and their success rate is nearly the same this season (15 of 17 attempts, 88.3 percent).

Arrieta's career high for stolen bases allowed is 27, in his Cy Young Award-winning season of 2015. He pitched 229 innings that season, allowing a stolen base every 8.5 innings. Through 88 2/3 innings this season, Arrieta is allowing a stolen base every 5.9 innings.

Scores of pitchers have had at least one base stolen against them and zero unsuccessful steal attempts this season. Mike Pelfrey of the Chicago White Sox has allowed the most (13) among pitchers without a caught stealing (see chart).

Since the start of 2014 – Arrieta’s first full season with the Cubs – he and teammate Jon Lester are the two pitchers most victimized by stolen bases. Lester has allowed 99 stolen bases, and Arrieta has allowed 90. Of course, they’ve faced more batters than most other pitchers, too.