By the numbers: MLB's record-setting home run month

Justin Smoak's first-inning home run Friday against the Red Sox was the 1,070th home run of June, the most home runs in a calendar month in MLB history. After 31 more home runs in Friday's games, that number hit 1,101.

There was at least one player with a multihomer game in all but one day in June (June 27). From May 30 to June 26, every day featured at least one multihomer game -- the 28-day streak the longest in MLB history, according to research by the Elias Sports Bureau.

Overall, there were 77 individual multi-HR games in June, the most in a month in MLB history.

Here’s the other numbers you need to know regarding this record-setting month:

139: The home run surge hasn’t been powered by an increase at the top, but at the bottom. There were 139 players with at least four home runs in June, smashing the previous mark for the most ever in a month (125 in May 2017).

4: There were four days this month with at least 50 home runs (52 on June 2; 51 on June 13; 56 on June 17; 50 on June 18). Prior to this year, there had been only two seasons with four or more 50-homer days. This season has already set an MLB-record with seven days of 50 or more home runs.

238: June featured the most homer-happy five-day period in MLB history. From June 16 to 20, there were 238 home runs, or an average of 3.3 per game. The Elias Sports Bureau notes that is the most in a 5-day span in MLB history.

36: There were 36 leadoff home runs this month, five more than any other calendar month in MLB history (there were 31 in May 2016).

53: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit an MLB-best 53 homers in June. The Mets weren't far behind them with 50 this month. It’s the first time two National League teams each hit 50 homers in the same month.

13: Cody Bellinger led the majors with 13 homers this month. It’s tied for the third-most home runs ever in a month by a rookie, and it’s the most since Mark McGwire had 15 in May 1987.

6,133: We are on pace for 6,133 home runs this season, which would smash the record of 5,693 home runs set in 2000. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, 42 percent of all runs scored this season have come via home runs, the highest percentage in major league history.