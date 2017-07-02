        <
          Pacquiao-Horn by the numbers

          Manny Pacquiao's first defense of his WBO welterweight world title went the distance. Pacquiao was a minus-550 favorite. Chris Hyde/Getty Images
          1:54 AM ET
          ESPN Stats & Information

          A by-the-numbers look at the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn WBO world welterweight championship fight:

          1: Appearances (and wins) in world title fights by Jeff Horn

          1: Title defenses Pacquiao has made as WBO world welterweight champion. The fight against Horn was Pacquiao's first defense of this title.

          3: Jeff Horn's fights that have gone 10 rounds or longer

          17-0-1: Horn's record as a pro, including 11 wins by knockout

          17-4-2: Pacquiao's record in world title fights, including 8-3 as a welterweight

          32: Percent of punches landed by Pacquiao, according to CompuBox, compared with 15 percent for Horn

          73: Power punches landed by Horn, 79 percent of his total punches landed

          182: Total punches landed by Pacquiao, according to CompuBox, compared with 92 landed by Horn

          Minus-550: Pacquiao's odds to win, compared with plus-425 for Horn

