Pacquiao-Horn by the numbers

A by-the-numbers look at the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn WBO world welterweight championship fight:

1: Appearances (and wins) in world title fights by Jeff Horn

1: Title defenses Pacquiao has made as WBO world welterweight champion. The fight against Horn was Pacquiao's first defense of this title.

3: Jeff Horn's fights that have gone 10 rounds or longer

17-0-1: Horn's record as a pro, including 11 wins by knockout

17-4-2: Pacquiao's record in world title fights, including 8-3 as a welterweight

32: Percent of punches landed by Pacquiao, according to CompuBox, compared with 15 percent for Horn

73: Power punches landed by Horn, 79 percent of his total punches landed

182: Total punches landed by Pacquiao, according to CompuBox, compared with 92 landed by Horn

Minus-550: Pacquiao's odds to win, compared with plus-425 for Horn