By the numbers: All-Star rosters are top heavy

All-Star selections are in and there are many ways you can look at those selected. Let’s examine a few of those and go through some notable storylines about these picks.

By the Numbers

Top heavy

5. Four teams had five All-Star starters, including three that have ranked among the top teams in baseball for much of 2017.

The Astros have five for the second time in franchise history, the first since 1994. If George Springer, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa all start, the Astros will have three position-player starters for the first time in franchise history.

The Nationals have five, tying their franchise record. They also had five as the Expos in 1982, 1993 and 1994 and as the Nationals in 2016. The 1982-83 group included three Hall of Famers: Gary Carter, Tim Raines and Andre Dawson.

The Indians have five for the first time since 2004, when they also had five. These Indians wouldn’t want to emulate those Indians, who finished 80-82.

The Yankees have five for the first time since 2011, when they had eight. If Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Luis Severino play in the game, it would be the third time the Yankees had three age-25-and-under players appear in an All-Star Game. The other instances were in 1940 (Hall of Famers Joe DiMaggio and Joe Gordon, and Charlie Keller) and 1963 (Jim Bouton, Joe Pepitone and Tom Tresh).

Major decline for the Cubs

4 and 0. The Cubs went from four starters in last year’s All-Star Game to none this season. The Elias Sports Bureau notes that the last team to have a four-starter drop-off was the 1985-86 Padres, who went from five starters to one. The Red Sox could also have a four-starter drop-off if Mookie Betts doesn’t start in place of Mike Trout.

NL Defense is impressive

Gold Glove Winners 2017 All-Stars Yadier Molina 8 Nolan Arenado 4 Zack Greinke 3 Paul Goldschmidt 2 Joey Votto 1 D.J. LeMahieu 1 Buster Posey 1 Ryan Zimmerman 1 Ender Inciarte 1 Clayton Kershaw 1

10 and 23. There are 10 Gold Glove Award winners on the NL All-Star team (including first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who won one at third base). They've combined for 23 Gold Glove Awards. There are five Gold Glove winners on the AL All-Star team. They've combined for 10 Gold Gloves.

Vargas among the surprises

34. Per Elias, 34-year-old Jason Vargas is the oldest first-time All-Star in Royals history.

Vargas entered the season 67-70 with a 4.18 ERA ... now he's an All-Star. He’s not the only unlikely one.

Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray entered the season with a 4.65 ERA in 64 games (61 starts).

Reds shortstop Zack Cozart entered 2017 with a slash line of .246/.289/.385. He's not just an All-Star, but an All-Star starter.

So is Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak, who had a career slash line of .223/.308/.392 in 2,555 at-bats prior to 2017. Among his backups is Yonder Alonso of the Athletics, who had a career slash line of .269/.334/.387 prior to 2017.

Snubs

There are some very good players who didn’t even make the Final Five selection process. Among them:

.336.Mariners outfielder Ben Gamel, who leads the American League with a .336 batting average. Athletics outfielder Khris Davis, who ranks fourth in the American League in home runs with 23 and sixth among AL outfielders in OPS. Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain made a late push to make the team but came up short even after hitting .333 with eight home runs in June.

The most notable NL position-player omission is Cardinals third baseman Jedd Gyorko, who has basically bettered Nolan Arenado with the bat and nearly matched him with the glove. His 3.1 WAR is a hair below Arenado’s 3.3.

Among the pitchers omitted is Alex Wood, whose 1.83 ERA in 14 appearances (12 starts) looks Clayton Kershaw-esque. His issue is that he ranks 48th in the NL in innings pitched.