These stats can help you make your Final Vote decision

The final member of each league’s All-Star team will be determined by the All-Star Game Final Vote. We provide the key stats for the five candidates in each league.

American League

Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

Batting average: 314 | HR: 5 | RBIs: 39 | SB: 9

Bogaerts is third in OPS among qualified American League shortstops at .821. His OPS+ of 113 is on pace for a career high and ranks third among qualified AL shortstops. His 50 runs created is tied for second among AL shortstops.

Elvis Andrus, Texas Rangers

Batting average: .302 | HR: 11 | RBIs: 50 | SB: 20

Andrus is second among qualified AL shortstops in OPS at .822. His OPS+ of 114 is second in the AL among qualified shortstops. Andrus is tied with Bogaerts among AL shortstops with 50 runs created. He ranks third in the AL among shortstops in home runs and extra-base hits (32).

Didi Gregorius, New York Yankees

Batting average: .310 | HR: 10 | RBIs: 36 | SB: 2

Gregorius is tied for fourth among AL shortstops with 10 home runs. He ranks second among AL shortstops with a home run percentage of 4.1 percent (minimum 200 plate appearances).

Logan Morrison, Tampa Bay Rays

Batting average: .256 | HR: 24 | RBIs: 57 | SB: 1

Morrison leads AL first basemen (and is 14th among AL players) with 2.7 wins above replacement. He’s also No. 1 among AL first basemen in home runs, RBIs and extra-base hits (39). He’s fifth among all qualified hitters in the AL in OPS at .945.

Mike Moustakas, Kansas City Royals

Batting average: .270 | HR: 22 | RBIs: 49 | SB: 0

Moustakas ranks third among AL third basemen (and 23rd among all qualified AL batters) with an .853 OPS. He is tied for fifth in the AL in home runs. His slugging percentage of .547 is third among qualified AL third basemen and 10th among all qualified AL hitters.

National League

Justin Bour, Miami Marlins

Batting average: .285 | HR: 18 | RBIs: 53 | SB: 1

Bour has mounted a strong All-Star case since the start of May. Since May 1, he ranks fourth in the NL in OPS at 1.010 and second in the NL in home run percentage at 7.8 percent.

Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

Batting average: .263 | HR: 16 | RBIs: 32 | SB: 6

Bryant is tied for second among NL third basemen with 60 runs created. He ranks 17th among all qualified NL batters with 2.4 wins above replacement.

Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals

Batting average: .297 | HR: 16 | RBIs: 51 | SB: 4

Rendon leads qualified NL third basemen with 3.8 wins above replacement, 63 runs created and a .953 OPS. His 16 home runs ranks third among NL third basemen.

Mark Reynolds, Colorado Rockies

Batting average: .286 | HR: 19 | RBIs: 61 | SB: 1

Reynolds has a .900 OPS, sixth among NL first basemen. He is tied for third among NL first basemen with his 19 home runs.

Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

Batting average: .382 | HR: 7 | RBIs: 31 | SB: 2

A hamstring injury sidelined Turner for much of May and the first part of June. His batting average is higher than that of the qualified NL leader (Buster Posey, .339). Using 250 plate appearances as the minimum, Turner ranks first among NL third basemen (and second among all NL players) with a 1.029 OPS.

Voting ends at 4 p.m. ET Thursday.