Judge, Sanchez book the date: They'll take their swings at HR Derby

Young New York Yankees homer-hitting sensations Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez said Monday they will participate in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby next Monday.

A few notes on the Yankees' young stars:

Length and volume from Judge

Entering play Monday, Judge led the major leagues with 27 home runs. All of those came by the end of June, which gave him the second-most home runs by a rookie in major league history at that point of the season.

ESPN Stats & Information

If Judge maintains his lead, he will be the fourth rookie to lead the majors in home runs at the All-Star break. Jose Canseco was the first to do so, with 23 in 1986, and the next year, Mark McGwire gave the Oakland Athletics another player to hold that distinction when he had 33 by the break. Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox was the leader with 29 in 2014.

Judge is two home runs from matching the Yankees' single-season rookie record, set in 1936 by Joe DiMaggio.

Befitting someone who is 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, Judge has developed a reputation for crushing the ball. He has the longest home run of the season, according to Statcast: 495 feet on June 11 against Logan Verrett.

Sanchez's numbers also impressive

Sanchez burst onto the scene in 2016, when he hit 10 home runs in his first 20 games of the season. He finished 2016 with 20 home runs and has 13 this season.

He had 33 home runs when he reached 100 games in his career. That tied him with Rudy York for the second-most home runs through a player’s first 100 games (behind McGwire with 37), the Elias Sports Bureau notes. Judge's 30 home runs through 100 career games is tied for fifth.

The derby will be held at Marlins Park in Miami. The Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton will defend the derby title he won last year at San Diego's Petco Park.