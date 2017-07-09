On this date: Remembering Derek Jeter's 3,000th hit

Adrian Beltre is closing in on 3,000 career hits, but he’ll be hard-pressed to do it in more dramatic fashion than New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter did six years ago today.

Jeter became the first Yankees player to reach the 3,000-hit mark when he homered against Rays starter David Price in the third inning. Jeter and Wade Boggs are the only players to homer for their 3,000th hit. Jeter's home run capped an intense eight-pitch at-bat and served as a major pressure-release for the Yankees captain.

Jeter recorded four other hits that day, becoming the second player to have five hits in the same game in which he recorded his 3,000th hit (the other is Craig Biggio). In the eighth inning, Jeter had the game winner, a single up the middle against Rays reliever Joel Peralta. It was a typical Jeter grounder up the middle, and after the game then-Rays manager Joe Maddon lamented that he didn’t try a five-man infield, because he’d have put his fifth man right in the spot where the ball was hit.

Jeter made his mark as a tough hitter to defense. He finished with 3,465 hits, which ranks sixth all time and is the most of any player to debut in the last 50 years.

That Jeter recorded so many hits after his 3,000th is impressive given that entering that day six years ago, he was struggling, hitting .257 with a .649 OPS and 72 hits in 66 games. From July 9 on, he looked like the best version of his younger self, hitting .338 with an .843 OPS, and 90 hits in 65 games.

The next season, Jeter hit .316 and led the American League with 216 hits at age 38. Age and a brittle body eventually caught up to Jeter, who got hurt during the 2012 postseason and missed almost all of 2013 due to injury. And though he hit .256 in 2014, his final season, he closed on a high note, getting a walk-off hit in his final at-bat in Yankee Stadium and an infield single in the final at-bat of his major league career.

To show how much Jeter was revered, consider the reaction of the Rays after his 3,000th hit. Maddon described Jeter as going “above and beyond.” First baseman Casey Kotchman tipped his cap after the home run as a tribute.

“I felt it was the right thing to do,” he said.