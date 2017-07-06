By the numbers: Houston Astros are ultimate road warriors

George Springer, Jose Altuve and Marwin Gonzalez help provide the runs in a big seventh inning as Astros go on to defeat the Braves 10-4. (0:54)

The Houston Astros enter Thursday having won four straight games and in sole possession of the best record in the majors at 58-27.

The most impressive part of their great start? Road dominance. The Astros' 31-9 road record is also the best in the majors. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Houston is in a three-way tie for the best 40-game road start in modern MLB history (since 1900). The other two teams on the list share the major league record of 116 total wins in a season (2001 Mariners and 1906 Cubs).

Best road records through 40 decisions - Modern MLB history (Since 1900) Year Team Record 2017 Astros 31-9 2001 Mariners 31-9 1906 Cubs 31-9 >> Source: Elias Sports Bureau

The Astros are averaging an MLB-high 6.9 runs per game on the road. That average would be the most by any team in a single season since the 1939 Yankees. Those Bronx Bombers featured six future Hall of Famers and swept the Reds in the World Series.

Most runs per game on the road Year Team Runs Won WS? 1939 Yankees 7.8 Yes 1930 Yankees 7.6 No 1936 Yankees 7.4 Yes 2017 Astros 6.9 ? >> Source: Elias Sports Bureau

Additionally, the Astros have an MLB-best .868 team OPS on the road. That would be the best by any team in a single season since the 1936 World Champion Yankees. They also featured six future Hall of Famers and were led by Lou Gehrig, who just missed winning his second Triple Crown in three years.

Best team OPS on the road Year Team OPS 1930 Yankees .889 1936 Yankees .884 2017 Astros .868 >> Source: Elias Sports Bureau

The Astros conclude the first half of the season on the road -- and outside of the country -- with a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.