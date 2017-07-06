By the numbers: Houston Astros are ultimate road warriors

The Houston Astros enter Thursday having won four straight games and in sole possession of the best record in the majors at 58-27.
The most impressive part of their great start? Road dominance. The Astros' 31-9 road record is also the best in the majors. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Houston is in a three-way tie for the best 40-game road start in modern MLB history (since 1900). The other two teams on the list share the major league record of 116 total wins in a season (2001 Mariners and 1906 Cubs).
The Astros are averaging an MLB-high 6.9 runs per game on the road. That average would be the most by any team in a single season since the 1939 Yankees. Those Bronx Bombers featured six future Hall of Famers and swept the Reds in the World Series.
Additionally, the Astros have an MLB-best .868 team OPS on the road. That would be the best by any team in a single season since the 1936 World Champion Yankees. They also featured six future Hall of Famers and were led by Lou Gehrig, who just missed winning his second Triple Crown in three years.
The Astros conclude the first half of the season on the road -- and outside of the country -- with a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.